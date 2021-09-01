Microsoft Begins Expelling Unsupported PCs From Windows 11 Insider Testing





Microsoft announced yesterday that Windows 11 officially launches preinstalled on new PCs (and as an upgrade for select new Windows 10 PCs) on October 5. With the launch just over a month away, the company is adjusting its Windows Insider Program testing regimen to align with its goals for having the operating system ready for launch.

Unfortunately, this means Windows Insiders testing Windows 11 with an unsupported PC are now getting the boot from Microsoft. Testers who visit Windows Update in their current build of Windows 11 are now greeted with the following message:

Your PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. Your device is not eligible to join the Windows Insider Program on Windows 11. Please install Windows 10 to participate in the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel.

This message suggests that users can stay on their current test build of Windows 11 but won't be able to advance any further. So instead, Microsoft is kicking them back down to Windows 10, where their hardware is fully supported.

The major sticking points that seem to be kicking PCs out of compliance with Windows 11 -- even PCs that we wouldn't even consider to be that old -- are the lack of TPM 2.0 support or running 7th generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 1000 or older processors. Testers on both the Dev and Beta channels are receiving the above message, but this move didn't come without warning.

"All Windows Insiders who have already been installing builds from the Dev Channel on their PCs up through June 24, 2021 will be allowed to continue installing Windows 11 Insider Preview builds even if their PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirements," said Microsoft's Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc back in late June. "Once Windows 11 is generally available, these PCs will be opted out of flighting and will not be able to receive future Windows 11 Insider Preview builds. These PCs must clean install back to Windows 10 with the media (ISOs) that we provide and can then join the Release Preview Channel to preview Windows 10 updates."

So, the party is over, folks, if you aren't in compliance with Microsoft's Windows 11 requirements. However, moving back to Windows 10 isn't so bad. Microsoft will support Windows 10 through 2025, and Windows 11 is not a huge leap forward in functionality. However, if you want to have the latest and greatest software experience, you're going to need to spruce up your rig.