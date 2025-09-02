CATEGORIES
Microsoft Bets On Hollow Core Optical Fiber Being The Future Of High-Speed Data

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:28 AM EDT
hero hollow core fiber
A team of Microsoft-backed researchers has unveiled a new type of hollow core optical fiber that promises unprecedented speed and lower latency for the internet. This breakthrough was published this week in the Nature journal and if it pans out, could lead to a revolution in long-distance communications.

The research team, which has ties to the University of Southampton and is supported by Microsoft, has successfully improved on the recent double nested antiresonant nodeless hollow core fiber (DNANF) design. Unlike conventional optical fibers that guide light through a solid core of glass, hollow core features (as the name implies) a hollow, air-filled core surrounded by very thin glass membranes. 

The significance of the team's development is two-fold. First, the new fiber has achieved a record-low optical loss of just 0.091 decibels per kilometer (dB km−1). In the world of fiber optics, a lower decibel loss means the signal weakens less over distance. In other words, this breakthrough allows data to travel much farther without needing to be amplified, leading to a more efficient and greener network. To put this into perspective, first-gen hollow-core fibers were so lossy that they were practically unusable for real-world networks, and even the best solid-core fibers have a minimum loss of 0.14 dB km−1.

Second, the hollow-core design directly addresses the critical issues of speed and latency. By allowing light to travel through an air core, the technology promises transmission speeds up to 45% faster than traditional fiber. The research suggests that this innovation has the potential for 5-10 times wider bandwidth with further refinement.

fiber optic 4393369 1280a

It probably goes without saying that the possible applications of this technology can be vast (which is also not too dissimilar from what quantum internet advancement promises). In the realm of AI, for example, hollow core fiber could significantly accelerate the transfer rates of massive datasets between cloud data centers. For remote surgery, it could eliminate the split-second lag that can be the difference between a successful procedure and a critical error. The technology is also expected to benefit self-driving cars, high-speed financial trading, and the burgeoning virtual and augmented reality sectors, where real-time data processing is crucial.

While the technology is still in its early stages and a broader rollout may be several years away, Francesco Poletti, co-author of the researcher paper and co-founder of Microsoft-owned Lumenisity, told The Register that there has been a "huge internal demand for fiber" from its parent company. Thus, if all goes as planned, the technology is expected to be first deployed within Microsoft's Azure data centers to optimize their cloud infrastructure.
