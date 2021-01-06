Microsoft Asks Xbox Series X Owners If They Have PS5 Envy Over This Exclusive Feature





November 2020 saw the introduction of four next-generation game consoles: the PlayStation 5 /PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S. While the Xbox Series X is technically the most powerful of the bunch with respect to its CPU and GPU specs, it's the PlayStation 5 that has garnered the most attention due to exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and its new DualSense wireless controller

The DualSense controller has drawn particular attention for its adaptive triggers, which can vary their resistance if game developers decide to take advantage of the feature. For example, in basketball games, the triggers might be harder to press to fire off the perfect jump shot as your players begins to feel fatigued. And the pack-in game Astro's Playroom serves as the perfect demo for the adaptive triggers when combined with the haptic feedback, giving players the sensation of running on ice or through sand for example.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

In comparison, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don’t bring a real revolution in controller design or operation. Needless to say, some Xbox Series X/S gamers might have a bit of PlayStation 5 envy when it comes to the Dual Sense controller, and Microsoft is looking to probe customers on their acceptance of the features found on that controller.

In a survey sent out to Xbox Series S/X gamers, which was seen by Tech Radar, Microsoft asks several questions about console, including whether it is of high quality, and if it is desirable. But perhaps more telling is that there's a question on the survey asking if the console feels "next gen".

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Moving further down the list, Microsoft specifically throw out this statement: "I am aware of features on the PlayStation controllers that I wish were on the controller that came with this console." The seems like a direct acknowledgment that Microsoft might have missed the boat by not making more drastic improvements to its controller. After all, the controller is the primary point of interaction, and if the games themselves don't necessarily look next-gen, gamers would perhaps at least like a more distinguishable sensory experience to spice things up a bit.

However, game consoles are not static, as they continually evolve over their lengthy lifecycles. We're sure at some point that we'll see even more powerful Xbox Series consoles down the road with beefier CPUs and GPUs along in a smaller chassis. Likewise, there's still plenty of time for Microsoft to add DualSense-esque features to future controllers that can be enjoyed by all.