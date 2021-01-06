CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, January 06, 2021, 10:34 AM EDT

Microsoft Asks Xbox Series X Owners If They Have PS5 Envy Over This Exclusive Feature

PS5 Controller
November 2020 saw the introduction of four next-generation game consoles: the PlayStation 5/PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S. While the Xbox Series X is technically the most powerful of the bunch with respect to its CPU and GPU specs, it's the PlayStation 5 that has garnered the most attention due to exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and its new DualSense wireless controller.

The DualSense controller has drawn particular attention for its adaptive triggers, which can vary their resistance if game developers decide to take advantage of the feature. For example, in basketball games, the triggers might be harder to press to fire off the perfect jump shot as your players begins to feel fatigued. And the pack-in game Astro's Playroom serves as the perfect demo for the adaptive triggers when combined with the haptic feedback, giving players the sensation of running on ice or through sand for example.

xbox series xs image
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

In comparison, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don’t bring a real revolution in controller design or operation. Needless to say, some Xbox Series X/S gamers might have a bit of PlayStation 5 envy when it comes to the Dual Sense controller, and Microsoft is looking to probe customers on their acceptance of the features found on that controller. 

In a survey sent out to Xbox Series S/X gamers, which was seen by Tech Radar, Microsoft asks several questions about console, including whether it is of high quality, and if it is desirable. But perhaps more telling is that there's a question on the survey asking if the console feels "next gen". 

dualsense ps5
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Moving further down the list, Microsoft specifically throw out this statement: "I am aware of features on the PlayStation controllers that I wish were on the controller that came with this console." The seems like a direct acknowledgment that Microsoft might have missed the boat by not making more drastic improvements to its controller. After all, the controller is the primary point of interaction, and if the games themselves don't necessarily look next-gen, gamers would perhaps at least like a more distinguishable sensory experience to spice things up a bit.

However, game consoles are not static, as they continually evolve over their lengthy lifecycles. We're sure at some point that we'll see even more powerful Xbox Series consoles down the road with beefier CPUs and GPUs along in a smaller chassis. Likewise, there's still plenty of time for Microsoft to add DualSense-esque features to future controllers that can be enjoyed by all.


Tags:  Sony, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), ps5, playstation 5, xbox series x, xbox series s, dualsense

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms