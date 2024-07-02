CATEGORIES
home News

Micron Claims GDDR7 Will Give Gaming GPUs A Huge 30% FPS Performance Uplift

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:49 AM EDT
nvidia 4080
As GPU enthusiasts prepare for the next generation, one key aspect that drives excitement comes down to VRAM. Micron, one of the biggest memory manufacturers, is touting GDDR7's improved performance. With as much as a supposed 30% uplift in frames per second performance possible, this is exciting news for gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Micron specifies that this uplift is in ray tracing and rasterization workloads, as compared to GDDR6 and GDDR6X. This will hold true for all resolutions, such as 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, according to Micron. VRAM benefits certainly do matter more with higher resolution games, which are often the most demanding. Ray tracing similarly is a technology that loves as much speedy VRAM as it can muster, along with higher textures. 

gddr7 30

Not to be outdone by gaming workloads, Micron also mentions that generative AI such as Large Language Models (LLMs) will also improve by up to 20%. This is due to higher system bandwidth, along with other improvements found in GDDR7. 

NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series Blackwell GPUs are slated to come with this new GDDR7 memory when launched during the next year. While speeds up to 32Gbps are possible for GDDR7, it is more likely that gaming products will feature 28Gbps speeds. 

Along with higher bandwidth, GDDR7 also brings with it 20% improved power efficiency. This is key for heat and thermals, two pain points for many high-end GPUs that require careful attention in cooling. Thermal resistance is also down by 70%, and lower voltages are needed compared with GDDR6X. 

These all allow for more thermal headroom so performance can go even higher, so the 30% uplift that Micron mentions seems plausible. User Harukaze5719 on X also shared a Micron image that indicates GDDR7 VRAM bandwidth may be greater than 1.5 TB/s in the total system.

With modern games demanding more VRAM than ever, both its speed and capacity will play an important role in the next generation GPUs. 
Tags:  Micron, (NASDAQ:MU), gddr7, vram
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment