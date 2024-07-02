Micron Claims GDDR7 Will Give Gaming GPUs A Huge 30% FPS Performance Uplift









NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series Blackwell GPUs are slated to come with this new



Along with higher bandwidth, GDDR7 also brings with it 20% improved power efficiency. This is key for heat and thermals, two pain points for many high-end GPUs that require careful attention in cooling. Thermal resistance is also down by 70%, and lower voltages are needed compared with GDDR6X.



These all allow for more thermal headroom so performance can go even higher, so the 30% uplift that Micron mentions seems plausible. User Harukaze5719 on X also shared a Micron image that indicates



With modern games demanding more VRAM than ever, both its speed and capacity will play an important role in the next generation GPUs.

Not to be outdone by gaming workloads, Micron also mentions that generative AI such as Large Language Models (LLMs) will also improve by up to 20%. This is due to higher system bandwidth, along with other improvements found in GDDR7.

As GPU enthusiasts prepare for the next generation, one key aspect that drives excitement comes down to VRAM. Micron, one of the biggest memory manufacturers, is touting GDDR7's improved performance. With as much as a supposed 30% uplift in frames per second performance possible, this is exciting news for gamers and enthusiasts alike.Micron specifies that this uplift is in ray tracing and rasterization workloads, as compared to GDDR6 and GDDR6X. This will hold true for all resolutions, such as 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, according to Micron. VRAM benefits certainly do matter more with higher resolution games, which are often the most demanding. Ray tracing similarly is a technology that loves as much speedy VRAM as it can muster, along with higher textures.