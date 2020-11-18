Micro Center Warns Of Extremely Limited AMD Radeon RX 6000 Stock, Here's Where To Buy One
In a community discussion post, Micro Center admin LandShark gave the scoop on availability, and it isn't pretty. While LandShark explained that the retailer would have RX 6000 Series cards from AIB partners like Sapphire and MSI, they provided this warning:
Quantities will be extremely limited at launch; however, we're expecting additional shipments of GPUs later on launch day and subsequent days. Please note that quantities and shipments vary by store.
People are already camping for Radeon 6000 Series video cards at least one Micro Center.https://t.co/Lvh27p7LWj pic.twitter.com/NuvH1BxDbt— Glenn Berry (@GlennAlanBerry) November 17, 2020
We will be limiting purchases at this time to one per household. With limited availability, we want all of our customers to have a chance to be a part of this new product release.
If all of this sounds familiar, it's because it was a similar slog with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series launch at Micro Center. LandShark continued, adding, "For the NVIDIA launch some of our stores didn't get more than 10 cards if I recall correctly."
We’ve been hearing similar stories from other retailers and board partners about limited [initial] stock, so we’ll be more interested in hearing how quickly AMD is able to ramp up production to meet what will likely be voracious demand. With that being said, here's where you can buy the cards (if you can find them in stock)
- Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 $579 @ Amazon
- XFX Radeon RX 6800 $579 @ Best Buy
- MSI Radeon RX 6800 $579 @ Best Buy
- Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 @ Amazon
- XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 @ Amazon
- XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 @ Best Buy
- MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 @ Best Buy