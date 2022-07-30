Two Meteor Shower Spectacles Will Light Up The Night This Weekend, Where To Watch

The second active meteor shower is the Alpha Capricornids. It is expected to remain active until mid-August, with the peak being Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This meteor shower is not particularly strong, with an average of around five meteors per hour. However, unlike the fainter Aquariids, the fireballs should be easier to spot as they race across the darkened sky. Residents on both sides of the equator should be able to view this meteor shower equally well.