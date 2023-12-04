A Meteor Lake Laptop Breaks Cover At Retail Ahead Of Intel's Next-Gen CPU Launch





With Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake-based mobile processors launching soon, various design wins are started to leak. This time, an upcoming Samsung laptop was spotted -- the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra --featuring a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Samsung’s new laptop will be the successor to the outgoing Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which utilizes Intel’s previous generation Raptor Lake CPUs.

Compared to its outgoing predecessor the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the next-gen machine largely has the same specifications, with the screen resolution, refresh rate, memory, storage, and even the discrete GPU being the same. The main upgrade the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is getting is the new CPU platform, which should provide a healthy boost to battery life (and overall energy efficiency) compared to the Raptor Lake counterparts found in the Book 3 Ultra based on what we know about Meteor Lake.







If the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra line-up is any indicator, the Galaxy Book 4 will likley be offered in a variet of configurations. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra had a few different versions, including options for either a Core i9-13900H or i7-13700H and GPU options featuring an RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 (no 4060 option, strangely). Memory options also varied, with the Book 3 Ultra coming in either 16GB or 32GB RAM configurations. Based on this it's easy to guess that the Galaxy Book 4 will probably feature an RTX 4070 option in the future, as well as more powerful CPU options.