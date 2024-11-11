Mysterious Metal From Beyond Earth Found In Ancient Artifact Treasure Trove
While the gold items in the collection are thought to date between 1400 and 1200 BCE, the pair of items in question, a bracelet and a rusted hollow hemisphere decorated with gold, have been thought to be around 3,000 years old, or date to around 850 BC. The difference in dates proved to be a sticking point for years among those trying to date the collection.
Now, however, new research indicates the two oddball items may have been formed out of meteoric iron, and essentially resolving the dating issues. It would not be surprising if the two items were made out of meteoric iron. The out of this world metal was used before the advent of iron smelting to make cultural objects, tools, and weapons. In fact, the oldest known iron artifacts, a set of 5,000-year-old beads from Northern Egypt, were made from meteoric iron.
Iron and meteoric iron differ in how each is dated. Iron dating measures the age of the dissolved carbon in the iron lattice, which comes from the fuel used to smelt iron ore. While meteoric iron dating uses radioisotope compositions to determine the age of the iron. The two are distinguished in different ways, including chemical composition and microstructure.
If confirmed, it will affirm the Treasure of Villena came from the Bronze Age, It should also give credence to all of the items dating to around 1400 to 1200 BC.