Mysterious Metal From Beyond Earth Found In Ancient Artifact Treasure Trove

by Tim SweezyMonday, November 11, 2024, 10:04 AM EDT
hero treasure of villena
Researchers from Spain’s National Archeological Museum recently discovered two objects that are part of the Treasure of Villena were forged with meteoric iron. The collection of 66 mostly golden items were discovered in the Valencia region of Spain in 1963 by Jose Maria Soler.

While the gold items in the collection are thought to date between 1400 and 1200 BCE, the pair of items in question, a bracelet and a rusted hollow hemisphere decorated with gold, have been thought to be around 3,000 years old, or date to around 850 BC. The difference in dates proved to be a sticking point for years among those trying to date the collection.

Now, however, new research indicates the two oddball items may have been formed out of meteoric iron, and essentially resolving the dating issues. It would not be surprising if the two items were made out of meteoric iron. The out of this world metal was used before the advent of iron smelting to make cultural objects, tools, and weapons. In fact, the oldest known iron artifacts, a set of 5,000-year-old beads from Northern Egypt, were made from meteoric iron.

objects with meteoric iron
Two objects which may have been fashioned with meteoric iron.

The researchers tested the Villena iron objects by taking small samples in order not to damage the artifacts. The results seem to confirm the iron used came from a fallen meteorite. But because of the corroded condition of the two artifacts, the early results are not completely certain. Therefore, further tests will need to be done in order to confirm the initial analysis.

Iron and meteoric iron differ in how each is dated. Iron dating measures the age of the dissolved carbon in the iron lattice, which comes from the fuel used to smelt iron ore. While meteoric iron dating uses radioisotope compositions to determine the age of the iron. The two are distinguished in different ways, including chemical composition and microstructure.

If confirmed, it will affirm the Treasure of Villena came from the Bronze Age, It should also give credence to all of the items dating to around 1400 to 1200 BC.
Tags:  space, meteorite, meteoric iron, metallurgy, bronze age
