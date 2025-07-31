Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Vision For Superintelligence AI Starting With Glasses
Following Meta's latest earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined his view for "Personal Superintelligence." He talked extensively about humanity and the role of technology in improving lives, and less on the technical aspects of what AI may bring in the future. He hopes this technology will be used for personal aspiration and to help mankind, and not just displace human jobs.
Zuckerberg mentions, "Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices." He also wants people to spend less time with their face buried in productivity software, which may open up new paradigms for human thought and advancement in the workplace. While the end product may not always be a wearable device like smart glasses, Meta wants whatever is used to be more personal.
To contrast, Apple did precisely the opposite with the Vision Pro. Pricing aside, its advanced technology failed to capture any significant interest from most users. Apple has a broad vision for spatial computing's future, but unfortunately no killer app to convince the user base, at least not yet. To contrast, devices like Meta's Ray-Ban Glasses and Quest 3S provide a good experience right now.
I remember constantly being on the Apple VisionOS beta train waiting for the next big update to finally make me want to use it. Meta has also stayed smart with its pricing strategy, which is more like console pricing and not of a premium device like Apple has done. If it can be equally as smart with its intentions with AI Superintelligence, and offer products that make our lives better, Meta could be onto something.