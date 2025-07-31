CATEGORIES
home News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Vision For Superintelligence AI Starting With Glasses

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, July 31, 2025, 12:11 PM EDT
Meta Ray-Ban glasses on a gray gradient background.
Meta is amping up its focus on wearables and has a new vision for its 'Superintelligence' infused AI glasses. To that end, Mark Zuckerberg is betting that you'll want to wear smart glasses in the future. In theory, this has great potential, as AI can augment the human experience and add a new layer of knowledge at a glance. In practice, however, both AI and wearable augmented reality technology have gotten mixed reviews with the general public. 

Following Meta's latest earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined his view for "Personal Superintelligence." He talked extensively about humanity and the role of technology in improving lives, and less on the technical aspects of what AI may bring in the future. He hopes this technology will be used for personal aspiration and to help mankind, and not just displace human jobs. 

Zuckerberg mentions, "Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices." He also wants people to spend less time with their face buried in productivity software, which may open up new paradigms for human thought and advancement in the workplace. While the end product may not always be a wearable device like smart glasses, Meta wants whatever is used to be more personal. 

meta xbox

In many ways, Meta seems to be on the right path with its VR and augmented reality technology. The Meta Quest 3S, which recently launched with an Xbox Edition variant, has been popular with gamers. Meta seems to be listenting to its target audience, and many owners are happy with this device. 

To contrast, Apple did precisely the opposite with the Vision Pro. Pricing aside, its advanced technology failed to capture any significant interest from most users. Apple has a broad vision for spatial computing's future, but unfortunately no killer app to convince the user base, at least not yet. To contrast, devices like Meta's Ray-Ban Glasses and Quest 3S provide a good experience right now

I remember constantly being on the Apple VisionOS beta train waiting for the next big update to finally make me want to use it. Meta has also stayed smart with its pricing strategy, which is more like console pricing and not of a premium device like Apple has done. If it can be equally as smart with its intentions with AI Superintelligence, and offer products that make our lives better, Meta could be onto something.
Tags:  Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Smart Glasses, AI, meta, (nasdaq:meta)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment