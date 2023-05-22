CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Researchers Claim ChatGPT AI Is Showing Signs Of Human Reasoning

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, May 22, 2023, 01:12 PM EDT
AI 2
The generative AI genie is out of the bottle, and we're still not sure what form this electronic entity will take. Microsoft and Google are both pushing a new version of web search based on AI, and these machines are increasingly being used to generate images, videos, and text that look like they were created by humans. Some researchers at Microsoft even think we're closer to human-like reasoning than anyone expected.

Microsoft engineers recently published a 155-page report that explores how the current GPT language model approaches human reasoning skills. The study makes prominent use of an example query that allegedly shows a spark of true logical deduction. The researchers asked GPT-4, the latest model from OpenAI, how they could stably stack a book, some eggs, a laptop, a bottle, and a nail. Here's what the robot said.

GPT stack
Placing the eggs in a grid near the bottom is cited as a sign of common sense reasoning

Microsoft says this response requires knowledge of the physical world, and no one is sure how GPT-4 did it. Of course, that's par for the course with generative AI. GPT-4 has been trained on billions of words, some with human oversight and some overseen only by AI. The result is a black box that no one can really explain. The paper raises an important question about this behavior: are we seeing the emergence of artificial general intelligence or AGI?

Today's AI systems are trained to do one thing or a set of similar related tasks. You can't just repurpose an AI model that has been trained to do one thing to do something else. An AGI would be more robust, capable of doing anything a human mind could do. "All of the things I thought it wouldn’t be able to do? It was certainly able to do many of them—if not most of them," study author Sébastien Bubeck told the NY Times. it's important to note, however, that the study is currently only published on the pre-print arXiv server and has not been peer-reviewed yet. 

It's a strange time right now when experts in AI can disagree wildly on where the technology is headed. After leaving Google, the "godfather of AI" has said we are close to building a machine smarter than us, but others believe an AGI is many years away. That isn't stopping Google and Microsoft from evolving their search chatbots, and that's just the tip of the generative AI iceberg.
Tags:  Microsoft, artificial-intelligence, chatgpt
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment