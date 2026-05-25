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Memorial Day Laptop Deals Slash Prices On Lenovo, Dell, HP And More

by Paul LillyMonday, May 25, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT
Alienware 16 Aurora laptops.
Best Buy is wrapping up its Memorial Day weekend sales event later today, but if you are quick, you can still score a bargain on a new laptop. We found intriguing deals on a range of systems, including gaming laptops and Arm-based machines, and from a variety of OEMs. One of those is a nice Alienware machine that is $375 below its list price.

Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop Is $375 Off

That would be the Alienware 16 Aurora with a Core 7 240H processor—it's on sale for $1,374.99 at Best Buy (save $375). Based on Raptor Lake, the 240H is a 10-core/16-thread chip with 6 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz to 5.2GHz and 4 efficient cores running at 1.8GHz to 4GHz. It also features 24MB of L3 cache.

For graphics, this laptop leans on NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5060, and at the current discounted price, it's one of the least expensive laptops to represent the 5060.

Other key specs include 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB solid-state drive (SSD), and a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and G-SYNC support.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 OLED Laptop Is $350 Off

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop.
Another interesting option for gamers is this Lenovo Legion Pro 5 that's on sale for $1,424.99 (save $350). The standout perk on this model is the 16-inch OLED display, which is a more premium panel. It sports the same 2560x1600 resolution as the Alienware model above, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate.

You also get 32GB of RAM (DDR5-5200), a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU in this model. However, it swaps an Intel foundation for an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX Dragon Range processor based on Zen 4. It's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.6GHz base clock, up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache.

It's not just gaming laptops that are on sale, nor just models priced above a grand. Here are some more discounted selections...
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Laptops
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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