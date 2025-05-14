CATEGORIES
MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9400e With All Big Cores For Cheaper Flagship Phones

by Aaron LeongWednesday, May 14, 2025, 11:39 AM EDT
hero 9400e soc
MediaTek announced today the latest addition to its flagship chipset lineup, the Dimensity 9400e. This new processor aims to bring premium-level performance to a wider range of smartphones by employing an "All Big Core" architecture, typically reserved for the most expensive flagship devices. The architecture is roughly based on the Dimensity 9300+ from last year. This strategic move is expected to enable manufacturers to create more affordable flagship-tier phones without compromising on processing power. 

Slotting below the Dimensity 9400 and 9400+, the 9400e is built on TSMC's third-generation 4nm process, promising power efficiency and high performance. Its CPU configuration features four high-performance Cortex-X4 cores with clock speeds reaching up to 3.4GHz, coupled with four Cortex A720 big cores clocked at 2.0GHz. This design prioritizes raw processing power, allowing the chipset to supposedly handle demanding tasks, multitasking, and complex applications.

For graphics-intensive apps and mobile gaming, the Dimensity 9400e integrates a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU. Between the GPU—that supports hardware-level mobile ray tracing—and Mediatek's HyperEngine and Adaptive Gaming Tech (MAGT 2.0), the gaming experience is said to be console-like. Additionally, the chipset supports MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), which can potentially decrease power consumption during gaming by up to 40 percent.

raelme gt 7 teaser1
Realme GT 7 is believed to be one of the first phones to launch with the 9400e.

Of course, AI's also covered with the NeuroPilot SDK, which boosts the computational efficiency of large language models. Small and large language model support include on-device operation for DeepSeek-R1-Distill, Gemini Nano with Multimodality and LLaVA-1.5 7B, etc. On the imaging side, the 9400e has an 18-bit RAW ISP (image signal processor) that brings capabilities such as "AI semantic segmentation video engines capable of 16-layer image semantic segmentation" (we're sure that means something to someone), as well as support for dynamic noise reduction for recordings with three microphones.

Connectivity options on the Dimensity 9400e are also quite comprehensive. It supports sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA) with theoretical peak network download speeds of up to 7Gbps. There's also Wi-Fi 7 support, offering tri-band concurrency (5 data streams) with theoretical peak transmission speeds reaching 7.3Gbps. Notably, the Dimensity 9400e boasts an extended Bluetooth connection range between phones of up to 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) within line of sight. If you know what the practically use for that range is, drop us a note below.

Devices equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 9400e are expected to appear as soon as this month, namely the OnePlus Ace5 and Realme GT 7 mid-range phones.
