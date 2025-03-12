Netgear Unveils Nighthawk RS100, Its Most Affordable Wi-Fi 7 Router Yet





Netgear has launched its most cost-effective Wi-Fi 7 router ever, called the Nighthawk RS100. The budget dual-band router promises ultra-fast bandwidth for only $150. The specs are pretty basic, so as long as households know what they're getting for the money, the compact RS100 may be solid enough for average use cases. The device supports 3,600Mbps wireless and 2.5Gbps WAN speeds, with a claimed 2,000 sq-ft maximum coverage.





For shoppers looking for a no-frills entry into the world of Wi-Fi 7 speeds and stability , Netgear's new RS100 could be something to consider. Today, the company launched the budget RS100 as the cheaper alternative to the $200 RS100. As stated, the RS100 sports Wi-Fi 7 support, but also claims multi-gig capability through its single 2.5Gbps port. The latter is a bit of stretch—true multi-gig connection is best achieved with at least a second 2.5Gbps port.













Nonetheless, the Netgear RS100 also has four 1Gbps ports in the rear, supposed 2,000 sq-ft of wireless coverage through its internal antenna array, and enough processor/memory to handle up to 50 connected devices wirelessly. Remote configuration and management is also possible through the Nighthawk app, where users can manage the device (and their network) from anywhere.





While Wi-Fi 6 is still the most common protocol found in new routers, Wi-Fi 7 is slowly gaining traction , promising up to 2.4x faster speeds, improved latency, reliability, and greater multi-device handling. To be honest, most users on Wi-Fi 5 and 6 routers won't need to worry about upgrading just yet, as most devices we own like phones, laptops, and gaming consoles don't even have Wi-Fi 7 chipsets.







That said, the RS100 is a good way for customers wanting to dabble in the latest protocol without investing too much right away. According to Sandeep Harpalani, Netgear VP of product management, "With the Nighthawk RS100, we're delivering next-gen Wi-Fi 7 speeds and industry-leading security at a price point that makes upgrading more accessible than ever."



