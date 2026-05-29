MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Brings Gemini Nano AI To Mid-Range Android Phones





High-end mobile AI features are trickling down to more affordable smartphones thanks to MediaTek's new Dimensity 8550 chipset. MediaTek built it specifically to bring Google’s Gemini Intelligence platform to the mid-range Android market, though the SoC doesn't seem to have brought upgrades in other key areas compared to the 8500 donor chip, as it's primarily focused on upping the AI ante.









The Dimensity 8550 is a narrow, highly focused revision of the Dimensity 8500. On paper, its raw computing foundational layout remains largely identical. It retains a 4nm manufacturing process and utilizes an "All Big Core" octa-core CPU configuration, stacking eight Cortex-A725 cores alongside a Mali-G720 MC8 graphics unit. Because the core CPU and GPU performance metrics match its predecessor, users can expect the same reliable speed for gaming and daily multitasking.



