McLaren 788HS Is A 777 HP Swan Song For Its Legendary V8 Supercar Family





McLaren has pulled the covers off the 788HS, an ultra-limited model that marks the final, non-hybrid celebration of the brand's mid-engine V8. As the end of the lineage that started with the 720S and evolved through the 765LT and 750S, the 788HS introduces extreme track aerodynamics and bespoke customization with nearly 800 horsepower on tap.













Rather than chasing the hybrid assistance found in the 1,258-hp W1 , McLaren intentionally focused on mechanical purity and severe weight reduction. Built around a carbon fiber Monocage II chassis, the car has a dry weight of just 2,789 pounds, granting it a power-to-weight ratio of 623 metric horsepower per tonne. Power is put down to the rear wheels via a seven-speed seamless-shift gearbox featuring a shortened final drive ratio. To tighten the physical synergy between the driver and car, the engineers implemented an engine-mount calibration that transmits more mechanical vibration and exhaust character directly into the cabin.





Aerodynamic mods are the most advanced ever applied to this chassis, increasing total downforce by 10% over the 765LT. Part of that package includes the massive Formula 1-inspired rear diffuser, an intricate front splitter, and a raised active rear wing outfitted with both Drag Reduction System (DRS) and airbrake functionality. Notably, there's an F1-derived S-duct in the carbon fiber hood, which routes air through the front fascia and over the cabin to pin down the front axle without fully compromising front luggage space. The vehicle handles through a retuned iteration of McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control III linked-hydraulic suspension, riding 0.2 inches lower at the front than a standard 750S.





McLaren is capping 788HS numbers to just 200 units globally, split evenly between 100 Coupes and 100 retractable-roof Spiders. Because this car serves as an era-defining bookend before Abu Dhabi-based stake-holder CYVN Holdings initiates a full-range powertrain revamp in 2028, every single unit will pass through McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for tailored customization. Buyers can choose bespoke options ranging from exposed, clear-coated carbon fiber bodywork to personalized shift paddles, ensuring no two models leave the Woking factory identical.





Pricing has not been officially announced , though allocations are expected to command a premium well above the $365,100 base price of the 750S.

The "HS" moniker stands for High Sport, a designation McLaren has used only twice before: on the MP4-12C HS and the MSO HS. Thus, the 788HS seeks to extract the utmost performance from the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Now tuned to produce 788 metric horses (equivalent to 777 bhp) and 590 lb-ft of torque, it edges 23 horsepower ahead of the track-focused 765LT and 37 horsepower clear of the 750S. Flooring the throttle launches the car from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 2.8 seconds, matching the sprint to 124 mph in just 7.0 seconds flat before reaching a maximum velocity of 205 mph.