How To Maximize Animal Crossing New Horizons Turnip Profits With A Few Key Stalk Market Tools
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch came along at just the right time for our family. Just as seemingly the entire country began shelter in place plans, we could get away from it all on a remote deserted island and build a bustling village - a pandemic-free world of our own with new ways to profit. We've shopped, we've crafted, and we've planted dozens of fruit trees to get that sweet 500 bells a piece for fruit that wasn't native to our islands. In the real world, many states are opening back up slowly, but in my household, we're still paying off our multi-million Bell loans, expanding our houses and shopping at Nook's Cranny, Able Sisters, and the various vendors that come through town. Just as in the real world, you need Bells, the currency of Animal Crossing, and lots of them.
Fortunately for you dear reader, we've picked up a few tips for amassing a large amount of in-game wealth, without having to grind away on your Nintendo Switch for hours selling fish, picking up crafting materials, and making the hot items of the day for the Nook Boys. You'll need a nest egg for this, however, because today we're exploring how to make the most out of turnips. It's Sunday morning fellow villagers, so first be sure to hop into the game and find Sow Joan's granddaughter Daisy Mae the happy little turnip peddler.
While you're at it, make sure your pockets are empty aside from a couple hundred-thousand bells. I've been buying 2,500 turnips weekly and making back around 600,000 Bells in profit each time. That's been enough over the last month to pay off the 1.25 million Bell loan for my upstairs expansion and most of my 2.5 million Bell basement renovations. If you're more aggressive about buying turnips, you can potentially make a million or more, or lose the farm on a bad bet. However, if you're a savvy ACNH entrepreneur, there are a few key wealth-building strategies you'll need to know.
Top Tips And Tricks For Maximizing Your ACNH Turnip ProfitsDaisy Mae sells turnips for a price in the neighborhood of 90 to 110 Bells, and the desired price actually changes based on your strategy. There are two ways to make the most of your turnips: by selling them to Nook's Cranny in your own village (which takes a bit of luck) or selling them on someone else's island. As we've discussed before, the buy-back price changes twice daily at Nook's Cranny: once at opening and once at noon local time.
If you're looking to sell locally, Daisy Mae's turnip price directly affects what the Nook boys will buy them for since it's based on a ratio of the original selling price. In this case, higher is better, as long as you can get more turnips. To get the most out of your own island's turnips, we turn to the Turnip Prophet. This handy online tool collects statistics, such as the price you paid for turnips, the general trend of how prices fluctuated the previous week, and tracking what the Nook brothers pay as the current week progresses. Based on how prices changed in the previous week, this week's predictions will change, so you'll need to pay attention as the week progresses, even after you've sold your turnips.
While tracking prices is helpful in predicting the future, it's still somewhat luck-based, because your island might have a huge spike in selling prices, or it might just decline steadily throughout the week. To make the most out of your sales, you have to make an educated guess (or have a good idea) that the current price is the peak return on your investment, and then sell when the timing is right. That's a lot of effort, and you've got to watch prices like a hawk. What if there was an easier way?
Sell High They Said, The Question Is How?It used to be that you'd need to hop onto Reddit and fill out a Google form with your information to get invited to exclusive locales. Nowadays, there's Turnip Exchange, the online island-hopping sharing service. Turnip Exchange has a collection of currently-active islands with their turnip offerings on display, and players can stuff as many turnips into their pockets as possible and sell them in a foreign land. With so many players coming and going, all you have to do is jump in a queue and wait your turn. When your number gets called, head over to the airport on your island and fly to the locale using its Dodo code. If you're early in the queue, it might only take a few minutes, but when there are 30 or 40 people ahead of you in line, be prepared to wait for an hour or so.
If turnips in your own village currently fetch a princely sum, you can fling open the gates for online players to come to your island by sharing your Dodo code. When you set up your island on the Turnip Exchange, you can set a queue size, the current turnip price, and maximum number of concurrent players. As players bubble to the top of the queue, the Dodo code becomes visible and the player can fly to your island from their airport. This is a great way to take advantage of your own good fortune by opening up your island and seeing what crazy or fun items other players will donate for a chance at your shop. You can also set limits, such as streamers who require visitors be Patreon subscribers, but the filters on Turnip Exchange will let visitors weed those out if they're not patrons.
Remember To Tip Your Host And Observe Proper Etiquette
It's very important to note that Turnip Exchange has some rules about etiquette. More often than not, island descriptions include items the residents would like to collect in exchange for access to Nook's Cranny. I tend to tip with what the host asks for (often crafting materials, hybrid flowers, or outdoor furniture in an effort to hit a five-star rating), and everyone I've dealt with has been pretty laid back. As a result, I've never run into a host who's been overly demanding. Mostly it's common sense like say please and thank you, take without asking, stay out of their flowerbeds, and generally be a good citizen.
How are you making a killing in the Stalk Market? Drop into the comments and let us know.