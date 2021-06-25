Master Of Misinformation Micro Center Posts Complete BS About AMD Graphics Cards





When it comes to graphics cards, we typically think of NVIDIA and AMD as being equals. Both companies offer comparable performance across their respective product lines and provide robust driver software packages supporting their hardware. Each has had its fair share of software [and hardware] bugs over the years, but they are typically squashed with a subsequent update.

So, we were certainly shocked when it was brought to our attention that electronics retailer Micro Center was spreading misinformation about AMD graphics cards. In a post to Micro Center's official website, a buying guide was presented to help customers choose the best hardware components for their gaming PCs. This is not unusual at all for a retailer, but it's this "guidance" in particular that caught our attention:

Typically, AMD graphics cards are more affordable but can require some modification or regular maintenance to keep working as intended. On the other hand, NVIDIA graphics cards function much like video game consoles and essentially work in a plug in play fashion.

Wow, just wow. There's so much misinformation in just two sentences. Radeon graphics cards require modification and regular maintenance? Is Micro Center talking about graphics cards or a Jeep Wrangler? And then there's the comment that NVIDIA cards are more akin to the ease of use that comes with game consoles. Maybe someone forgot to mention that AMD makes the processors and GPUs featured in current-generation (Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5) and previous-generation (Xbox One/PlayStation 4) gaming consoles.

Micro Center's web of lies (Source: Reddit)

But it gets better (or worse, depending on how you look at it); the post goes on to state, "The ease of use and stability of NVIDIA GPUs have made them the most popular choice among gamers and streamers." From a discrete GPU market share perspective, NVIDIA does hold a commanding lead over AMD, but likely not for the reasons that Micro Center is suggesting here. Finally, the company alleges that "NVIDIA cards also support Ray Tracing and DLSS, which work together to provide gamers the highest quality graphics possible without sacrificing frame rates."

To the first point, AMD has supported hardware Ray Tracing since the Radeon RX 6000 series launched in late 2020. We don't know when exactly this guide was first published, but AMD's [admittedly late] response to DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution, is now offered for current- and previous-generation Radeon graphics cards.

The response from the gaming community was harsh against Micro Center. Besides blasting Micro Center for blatant misinformation, some found humor in the comments. For example, in a Reddit thread that now has over 800 posts, Redditor BlatantPizza joked, "That reminds me, I really need to do an oil change and alignment on my AMD card." In response, Cubelia added, "We have been trying to reach you about your car's GPU's extended warranty." Ouch!

Micro Center President and CEO Rick Mershad was forced to issue a response/apology after all the backlash.

A message from Micro Center President & CEO Rick Mershad. pic.twitter.com/hudO4UahlP — Micro Center (@microcenter) June 24, 2021

We're not sure what Micro Center's actual vetting process was for the buyer's guide that was posted to its website, but we have the feeling that it will be more "thorough" from this point forward.