CATEGORIES
home News

A Massive Mars Meteorite That Crashed Into Earth Just Fetched $5.3M At Auction

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, July 17, 2025, 01:47 PM EDT
hero massive mars meteorite crashed earth
The largest Martian rock ever to arrive on Earth, NWA 16788, just sold for $5.3 million (including fees and other costs) at a Sotheby's auction to an unnamed bidder. This Mars rock, or more aptly meteorite, stands out with its remarkable size and unique features.

To understand what makes NWA 16788 special, consider this: There are currently 77,000 officially known meteorites, and only 400 (0.52%) are Martian meteorites. Among these 400, only 5.4% have the unique formation that NWA 16788 has. Its fine-grained volcanic texture shows that it was formed slowly from cooled lava beneath the Martian surface. These types are called "microgabbroic Martian meteorites" and are very rare.

Then, there's the weight. All the 400 Martian rocks on Earth weigh 374kg in total. NWA 16788 alone weighs 24.67kg, over 6% of the total weight of all Mars rocks. To put this into perspective, NWA 16788 is about 70% larger than the next largest Mars meteorite, which weighs just 14.51kg. So it's not surprising that when a meteorite hunter found it on November 16, 2023, in the remote Agadez region in Niger, right on dry land in the Sahara Desert, it was quite literally like striking gold.

body2 massive mars meteorite crashed earth
The NWA 16788 Mars Meteorite, Credit: Southeby's Auctions

NWA 16788 has a reddish-brown hue, just like Mars. Internally, it contains a glass called maskelynite, showing that it was likely hit by a very strong asteroid, pushing it off Mars's surface and 140 million miles away to Earth. The meteorite still has most of its original physical and chemical makeup, so it seems it got to Earth quite recently.

The auction for this rare piece began at 03:00 PM BST on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. It lasted less than 5 hours, during which it went above the estimated maximum of $4 million and sold for $5.3 million. The fact that it exceeded the original estimate shows that we humans are still deeply captivated by space and are willing to pay a fortune to own a piece. There have been mixed reactions from scientists about this auction, with some questioning the decision to sell it, rather than keep it in a museum for further study and appreciation.
Tags:  space, mars, meteorite
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment