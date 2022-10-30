NASA’s InSight Lander Records An Amazing, Massive Meteoroid Impact On Mars
NASA's Mars InSight lander captured the sound from a large meteoroid impact back in December of 2021. The spacecraft recorded the first audio of a meteoroid impacting another planet back in September, 2021.
On December 24, 2021, the Mars InSight lander felt the ground beneath it shake. InSight's team later discovered that the shaking was caused by a magnitude 4 marsquake, caused by a massive meteor crashing into Mars' surface. The crater left behind from the meteor is one of the largest to be seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Perhaps more interesting, chunks of ice can be seen surrounding the location where the meteorite hit. NASA says that because of this, future manned missions to Mars will more than likely be impacted.
Scientists determined the cause of the marsquake after viewing before and after pictures taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The events, and the after effects, have been documented in a paper published on October 27, 2022, in the journal Science.
"It's unprecedented to find a fresh impact of this size," remarked Ingrid Dauber of Brown University, and leads InSight's Impact Science Working Group. "It's an exciting moment in geological history, and we got to witness it."
InSight is running low on power, and is expected to shut down within the next six weeks, according to NASA. Therefore, any and all new data that can be collected from this valuable spacecraft will certainly be exciting.