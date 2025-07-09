CATEGORIES
Marshall Portable Speakers Shred 47% Off For All-Time Lows In Rocking Deals

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 09, 2025, 09:59 AM EDT
Tattooed arm/hand reaching for the dials on Marshall's Action III speaker.
Today is Day 2 of Amazon's 96-hour Prime Day event and hopefully you're jamming out to some big savings. We mean that figuratively, though if you literally want to jam out, we found a killer deal on a great portable Bluetooth speaker, that being the Marshall Action III. In addition, we've rounded up some other audio-related discounts that are worth a look.

The Marshal Action III (pictured above) is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (33% off). That's not just a fantastic price for a speaker we can vouch for, it also matches an all-time low on Amazon. The only other time the Action III was priced this low was during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping season.

Let's start with this portable speaker's appearance. This is one of the better looking Bluetooth speakers on the market, as it evokes the design language of Marshall guitar amps. Think, Jimmy Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, and so forth.

It also sounds great. Or to quote site owner Dave Altavilla, it sounds "F'ing fantastic. Seriously, I put that thing on my back patio and it fills my yard with sound. My neighbors don't mind it because it sounds great and I have impeccable taste in music of course as well."

Yeah, that latter part deserves a 'Sure, Jan' meme, but as far as portable speakers go, you'd be hard pressed to find many complaints about the Action III (it has a 4.7/5-star rating out of more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon). The knobs and dials are a nice touch, and of course you can control the speaker with your smartphone.

Marshall Emberton II speaker being dipped into a puddle.

If you're looking to keep the price below a hundred bucks, then check out Marshall's Emberton II portable speaker, which is on sale for $94.99 at Amazon (47% off). This one is not quite down to an all-time low, though it's now far off—it briefly dipped to $89.99 during last year's holiday shopping season. That said, the Emberton II has never dropped below $130 over the past three months.

We have not sampled this particular model, but it's another SKU with a 4.7-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, from over 5,300 reviews this time. According to Marshalle, the Emberton II delivers "absolute 360-degree sound with True Stereophonic" multi-direction sound.

It's also IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, so a little bit of rain won't necessarily shut the party down. And for battery life, Marshall is claiming 30+ hours of portable play time per charge, with a full charge from empty taking just three hours.

The last neat trick here is the ability to stack a second Emberton II speaker for a multi-speaker jam session. So if you decide down the line that you want even more sound, there is an upgrade path available that doesn't require replacing your original purchase.

Here are some more audio deals for Prime Day...

Hands holding the Anker Soundcore 2 speaker.
