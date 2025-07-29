CATEGORIES
Mario Paint Lands On Switch Online With USB Mouse Support, No Switch 2 Needed

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 29, 2025, 02:59 PM EDT
mario paint snes collection hero
The Nintendo Switch 2 might be selling like hotcakes, but the company hasn’t forgotten the millions of players who still have the original gaming system. The latest addition to the Super NES Collection - Nintendo Classics family will be Mario Paint and it's available on both consoles to players who are subscribed to Nintendo’s online service. Giving fans the opportunity to unleash their inner Picasso.

Mario Paint is a souped-up version of Microsoft Paint. It provides several modes for players to express themselves artistically. One mode, which will likely be a better option for younger gamers, is a coloring book mode that includes a variety of pictures than can be filled in with colors or patterns. For those with a little more experience, the Drawing Board mode provides players with complete, free form control to create something original.

Players can take their artistic visions to the next level by using the game’s included Music Composition mode. It provides 15 different sounds that can be arranged in several ways to create something unique that will perfectly fit a Mario themed creation.


The game is designed to be played using a mouse. Gamers who already have a Switch 2 can take advantage of the Joy-Con 2 controller's mouse mode. For those with the original Switch, a standard USB mouse will get the job done. Although, even Switch 2 owners will want to consider using a USB mouse as the ergonomics of the Joy-Con 2 controllers might not be comfortable for long play sessions.

For fans who remember Mario Paint fondly but don’t necessarily want to jump back in after all these years, there’s still a way to enjoy the game’s return. Nintendo will be adding the game’s soundtrack to the Nintendo Music App, which is a perk available to those who are subscribed to the company’s online service. The app is available on both Android and iOS.
