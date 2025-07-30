CATEGORIES
Mario Kart World's Massive Update Reverses Course On A Controversial Change

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 30, 2025, 02:12 PM EDT
Nintendo just dropped a new update with a host of improvements for Mario Kart World, which has been one of the most popular games for the wildly successful Switch 2. The most consequential change reverses an incredibly unpopular decision the company made with the last update. It’s a surprising treat for players, as Nintendo is known for making strange choices it doesn’t back down from.

The game’s 1.2.0 update “increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in “VS Race” and wireless races.” This means players will be more likely to encounter three-lap stages that have been a staple of the Mario Kart franchise when moving from race to race.

A large chunk of the fan base will be happy to see this change. One of the biggest complaints levied against Mario Kart World is that its open world can be a bit boring. This made the three-lap stages far more popular than having to drive to the next course, leading to players trying to game the system to increase the odds of getting the three-lap stages. Nintendo noticed this, and “fixed” it with the prior update, making players drive through the open world more often. Thankfully, it took player feedback to heart.

There are several other quality of life improvements that will make the game a more enjoyable experience too. These include making CPU opponents easier, which will be a welcomed change for those who prefer to play solo. Additionally, there is a laundry list of fixes for several courses so that players aren’t getting caught up in the environment or falling off the course.

This update is already a hit with fans, with reactions on social media being mostly positive. It’s a good sign that with continued updates that take players’ feedback into account, the game will thrive for years to come.
