Mario Kart World Fans Accuse Nintendo Of Ruining Online Play In Latest Patch

by Alan VelascoFriday, June 27, 2025, 02:28 PM EDT
Mario Kart World has been one of the standout titles available during the launch of the Switch 2, likely playing a role in the success of the new handheld. Nintendo has incorporated several new elements to the series’ traditional formula, including how its online mode works. However, fans are upset with the changes brought along with the game’s latest patch.

When playing in versus mode, players will often be placed into a section of the game’s open world as a way of transitioning to the next track. Although this only happens when tracks are close to one another on the open world map. These segments have been dubbed “intermissions” by fans, and many in the community are completely put off by this specific part of the game. 

Unsurprisingly, players have found a way to get around having to experience the intermissions. When choosing the next track, it has been possible to opt for a random option. This almost guaranteed a track that was too far to trigger an intermission, granting players a traditional 3 lap race, instead.

However, with the update that brings Mario Kart World to version 1.1.2, Nintendo has changed the way the random option works. It no longer provides a far away track the way players expect, and will now mix in far more tracks that are close by. Meaning there’s no effective way to avoid the intermission sections for those who don’t enjoy this part of the game.

This change hasn’t gone over well with fans, with a thread detailing the update on the ResetEra forums hitting over 500 posts. One user posted, “what the heck. They legitimately low key completely ruined online now.” While another user shared that “Nintendo has a well known hatred of people having fun in ways that differ from how Nintendo wanted them to have fun.”

Nintendo is known for making strange choices and sticking to them when it comes to its hardware and software. Unfortunately, it seems as if the company is set on how it wants players to experience Mario Kart World, so fans will just have to roll with the punches.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, switch-2, mario-kart-world
