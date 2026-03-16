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Mario Kart World Gets Official Deluxe And Mini Racing Wheels For Switch 2

by Chris HarperMonday, March 16, 2026, 03:00 PM EDT
hero mkw racing wheel
Mario Kart World is getting a set of two officially-licensed racing wheels from Hori, nine months after the game's June 2025 release. This set of racing wheels (Pro Deluxe and Pro Mini) are similar to the original Hori Racing Wheels released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch, but provide one key upgrade: the addition of a C button for Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat functionality, which is heavily used in Mario Kart World's multiplayer modes. Aside from that, these are very similar to the older models, but with the addition of a couple of features. The biggest change besides the new C button is support for 7 levels of adjustable wheel sensitivity on the Pro Deluxe, which the previous Hori racing wheel for Switch 1 did not have.

Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe For Nintendo Switch 2: $129.99

deluxe mkw racing wheel

The Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe will be priced at $129.99 and will be released on March 23, 2026. The 11-inch racing wheel includes programmable buttons, a 9.8 ft USB-A cable, choices of a suction cup or clamp mount, and a larger set of dual pedals. Hori also highlights the new Pro Deluxe's "button hold function", which allows you to keep a button held with a single press by activating a ZL toggle. This is useful for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe specifically, where items can be held behind the kart before they are thrown, and isn't usable within Mario Kart World.

Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini For Nintendo Switch 2: $79.99

mini mkw racing wheel

The Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini is priced at $79.99 and also arrives on March 23rd. It has a smaller 8.6-inch wheel and can only be mounted by suction cups, but shares the same 9.8 foot USB-A cable. It's mostly meant to serve as a smaller, more child-friendly alternative to the larger Racing Wheel. It should have similar functions, but it's difficult to verify the extent to which features are shared between the two because Hori seems to have mistakenly placed the Pro Deluxe imagery on the Pro Mini page as well.

Kudos to Wario64 on X/Twitter for spotting this refresh, as well as Hori and Nintendo for making it happen. For existing Mario Kart World players who don't yet have a steering wheel to enjoy the game, we imagine these will be compelling. However, since the previous-gen Hori Mario Kart Pro Deluxe racing wheel is only missing a C button and some minor additional features, we wouldn't be surprised if people just wind up buying that instead. After all, it's much cheaper, and it still works just fine with Mario Kart World and other Switch/Switch 2 racing games.
Tags:  racing wheel, mario kart 8 deluxe, console gaming, nintendo switch 2, mario kart world
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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