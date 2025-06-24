Mario Kart 64 Races To PCs In Unofficial Port, Where To Find It
Harbour Masters, who have also been responsible for all the prior Nintendo 64 ports, have released SpaghettiKart. With this release fans can now play Mario Kart 64 on a PC. The port brings some quality-of-life improvements that PC gamers expect in modern games, such as support for ultrawide displays, resolutions up to 4K, antialiasing, and higher framerates.
However, this port opens the door to more than just some modernization in the game’s graphics. Players will also have the ability to make their own courses, tweak the CPU difficulty for the large cast of characters, and much more. Fans can also expect modders to contribute to optimize; prior ports have been treated to updated texture packs, new character models and even ray tracing support.
Anyone looking to take this version of Mario Kart 64 for a spin can head on over to the project’s GitHub page for the necessary files, alongside the instructions for getting it up and running. Although interested players should keep in mind that they will need to provide their own legitimately ripped ROMs in order to get this to work, as the project does not provide any copyrighted assets.
It's great to see dedicated fans put in the work to port these older console games to PC -- it’s a way to keep these games alive well into the future.