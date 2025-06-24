CATEGORIES
Mario Kart 64 Races To PCs In Unofficial Port, Where To Find It

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 24, 2025, 02:47 PM EDT
mario 64 pc port hero
The Nintendo Switch 2 might’ve set some impressive sales records, but that doesn’t mean fans have forgotten about the company’s back catalog. The Nintendo 64 in particular holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, and that love has translated into the painstaking effort to port several games from the legacy console over to PC. Classics such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, and Starfox 64 have all gotten this treatment, and now a new classic joins the ranks -- Mario Kart 64.

Harbour Masters, who have also been responsible for all the prior Nintendo 64 ports, have released SpaghettiKart. With this release fans can now play Mario Kart 64 on a PC. The port brings some quality-of-life improvements that PC gamers expect in modern games, such as support for ultrawide displays, resolutions up to 4K, antialiasing, and higher framerates.


However, this port opens the door to more than just some modernization in the game’s graphics. Players will also have the ability to make their own courses, tweak the CPU difficulty for the large cast of characters, and much more. Fans can also expect modders to contribute to optimize; prior ports have been treated to updated texture packs, new character models and even ray tracing support.

Anyone looking to take this version of Mario Kart 64 for a spin can head on over to the project’s GitHub page for the necessary files, alongside the instructions for getting it up and running. Although interested players should keep in mind that they will need to provide their own legitimately ripped ROMs in order to get this to work, as the project does not provide any copyrighted assets.

It's great to see dedicated fans put in the work to port these older console games to PC -- it’s a way to keep these games alive well into the future.
