CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunFriday, March 06, 2020, 09:00 AM EDT

Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Update Delayed Due To Coronavirus

bonanaza front

This week was supposed to bring the latest update on the status of the highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 video game. Rather than issue the typical update we were expecting the Flight Simulator 2020 team to issue, the update said the team had been asked to focus on their health and well-being. While the message doesn't specify the reason for that request, it's undoubtedly due to the Coronavirus outbreak globally.

The team says that as a result of asking the devs to focus on health and well-being, the normal development updates will be scaled back "over the next few weeks" as the situation is monitored. The devs do apologize for the impact the decision will have on the community. The team says that it looks forward to resuming postings in the "near future."

The next update is promised to contain the following items:

  • Timeline update for pre-release build testing (e.g. Alpha, etc.).
  • Update on a new Alpha build that is coming very soon.
  • Update on next round of Alpha invitations.
  • Feature Discovery Series Episode 8 (still tracking to a March 12th release).
  • DR Roadmap update preview for April/May (this is going to be worth paying attention to).
  • Feedback Snapshot update preview.
  • Partnership Series update.
  • SDK update.
  • Feature Discovery Series update
fs bonanza

Fans of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 who were unable to get access to the alpha test so far have another chance with talk of more alpha invites to be sent out in the future. We continue to be impressed by the quality of graphics in the game; the new screenshot at the top of the story almost looks like a photograph. The last development update we received on the game was February 28th.



Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft-flight-simulator-2020
Via:  Flightsimulator.com
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms