Dunk On March Madness With These Crazy Hot TCL, Vizio And Sharp Smart TV Deals
First of all, it's insane what you can get for right around $400. Let's start with a couple of big-screen budget deals. Insignia's NS-55DF710NA1 is a 55" UHD smart TV powered by Alexa and Amazon's Fire TV ecosystem for just $329.99 at Amazon, or the same $329.99 at Best Buy. Right now it's $100 off the regular asking price. For those who would rather have an Android TV-based interface, the HiSense 50H6570G is a 50" 4K smart TV with Google's ecosystem, and it's the same $329.99 at Amazon as the Insignia. If you want to stick with HiSense but bump up the screen size, Best Buy has the 65H6510G for $429.99.
Budget TVs have plenty of drawbacks, mostly related to brightness, and they lack the necessary backlighting oomph and local dimming to handle HDR content really well. For that reason, you might want to step up to a bit more expensive TV. The TCL 6-series carries Dolby Vision certification along with HDR10 compatibility. At Amazon, TCL's 55R635, a 55" 4K Roku TV with 240 individual dimming zones is just $699, a full $200 off the asking price. The bigger TCL 65S635 doesn't get quite as bright or have as many lighting zones, but it's also a bit cheaper while having a bigger 65" display at $648 on Amazon.
Best Buy also has some competitively priced mid-range smart TVs with big screens. Vizio's 65" V-Series V655-H19 is an attractive $469 on sale right now. Meanwhile, Sharp's AQUOS 70" 4T-C70BK2UD 4K smart TV is $499.99, or $150 off. Lastly, HiSense's 75H6570G is a 75" version of the 50H6570G mentioned above, complete with Android TV and Google Play apps. This one is currently $649.99, which is also $150 off the regular price.
We saved the best for last, though. As we climb the pricing ladder, we finally get into OLED territory. LG makes some of the best looking sets around, but the regular asking price can be a bit steep. However, Amazon has an outstanding deal on the LG 55CX, a 55" OLED smart TV. OLED is the best way to see HDR content, since each pixel is lit individually. Zones are gone, and the image is exactly how it should be. Normally this set is right at $2,000 but it's presently $550 off, or $1496.99 with a $47 coupon on Amazon, which works out to $1449.99. The next step up is the LG 65CX on the same listing for $1950, or a sweet $250 off. To quote Ferris Beuller, "It is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up."