Let’s Go! Nintendo Switch Deals For Mar10 Day Are Already Live

by Nathan OrdSunday, March 10, 2024, 03:55 PM EDT
Mamma mia! It’s March 10th, meaning it is Mar10 day, which brings a plethora of deals from Nintendo on all the company’s great games and hardware. Whether you are on the hunt for a new game to chill out with, some hardware like a Nintendo Switch, or some accessories to go along with whatever you have, you will be covered by what Amazon has up for grabs right now.

Leading off the deals lineup, we have a number of Nintendo games coming in at $39.99 or 33% off the regular price. This includes games like the classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, where you can race up to four of your friends locally, more online, and beat your own times on a wide variety of tracks. If racing isn’t your thing, Mario Party Superstars is another good option, allowing you to play on and offline with friends to determine who is the best gamer across 100 different minigames from the entire Mario Party series.



We should also mention that Nintendo’s latest installment, Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder, has even got a little bit of a sale. It comes in at $52.19 or 13% off the regular price for the physical edition of the game, gameplay from which you can see above.

On deck, if you don’t already have a Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch V2 Console Renewed is a great way to get in the game at $249.99 or 22% off the new price. Of course, you can always get a brand new Nintendo Switch, but that will run you a little more money at $329.99 for the Animal Crossing Switch and $359.99 for the Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition.


In the hole, if you’ve already got a Switch and all the games you’d ever need, there are some nice accessories deals that are available as well. This includes the HONCAM Joycon Charging Dock for $12.99 or 35% off the regular price. The dock will keep you gaming longer if you happen to have spare chargers and will clean up how you take care of your joycons. Beyond that, there are also other neat things, like the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $39.99 or 20% off the regular price. This gives you a more game-controller-like experience while playing on the Switch.



All in all, Mar10 day is a day to celebrate the history of Mario and Nintendo alike by enjoying some great games. You could also celebrate by building some LEGO sets as well, but that is a bit more effort than becoming a couch potato this Sunday and enjoying some classic Mario games thanks to this wide variety of games.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Nintendo, Mario, mar10-day
