Celebrate MAR10 Day Early With Great Deals On Nintendo Switch Games





It's nearly Mario Day, otherwise known as March 10 (or MAR10), but you don't have to wait for the official date in order to score some pretty neat deals for your Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo and its retail partners are getting a jump on the annual event with a bunch of discounts, most of which are centered on digital game downloads.





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is on sale in digital form for $39.99 at Amazon (save $20). This is the best-selling Switch game to date and by a pretty large margin—Nintendo has sold 60.58 million copies, which is around 15 million more than the next best-selling title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (44.79 million copies sold). Topping the list is, which is on sale in digital form for(save $20). This is the best-selling Switch game to date and by a pretty large margin—Nintendo has sold 60.58 million copies, which is around 15 million more than the next best-selling title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (44.79 million copies sold).





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a re-release of the original title that launched for the Wii U a decade ago. It comes packed with all of the original DLC, along with some gameplay improvements, such as being able to to hold two items at the same time. Users will also find new vehicles, an expanded roster, and a revamped battle mode that's much improved over the original version.





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass (also in digital form) for $24.88 at Amazon, or grab the bundle (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass) in one shot for $64.98 (save $20).

While not on sale, you can also add the(also in digital form) for, or grab the bundle () in one shot for













Luigi's Mansion 3 for $39.99 at Amazon (save $20). Sure, Mario Day is all about Mario, but let's not forget about his fraternal twin brother Luigi, the other half of the infamous Mario Bros franchise. Nintendo hasn't forgotten, and neither has its retail partners—you can score a digital download offor(save $20).





The third-installment in the popular series has players exploring a haunted hotel with each floor having its own spooky theme. Players can summon Luigi's green-colored doppelganger, Gooigi, to places where Luigi can't, such as walking across spikes.





Gooigi is playable in both single-player and 2-player co-op mode. Additionally, multiplayer allows for up to eight people to play locally or online.





Here are some more Nintendo Switch game deals...