Celebrate MAR10 Day Early With Great Deals On Nintendo Switch Games
It's nearly Mario Day, otherwise known as March 10 (or MAR10), but you don't have to wait for the official date in order to score some pretty neat deals for your Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo and its retail partners are getting a jump on the annual event with a bunch of discounts, most of which are centered on digital game downloads.
Topping the list is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is on sale in digital form for $39.99 at Amazon (save $20). This is the best-selling Switch game to date and by a pretty large margin—Nintendo has sold 60.58 million copies, which is around 15 million more than the next best-selling title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (44.79 million copies sold).
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a re-release of the original title that launched for the Wii U a decade ago. It comes packed with all of the original DLC, along with some gameplay improvements, such as being able to to hold two items at the same time. Users will also find new vehicles, an expanded roster, and a revamped battle mode that's much improved over the original version.
While not on sale, you can also add the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass (also in digital form) for $24.88 at Amazon, or grab the bundle (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass) in one shot for $64.98 (save $20).
Sure, Mario Day is all about Mario, but let's not forget about his fraternal twin brother Luigi, the other half of the infamous Mario Bros franchise. Nintendo hasn't forgotten, and neither has its retail partners—you can score a digital download of Luigi's Mansion 3 for $39.99 at Amazon (save $20).
The third-installment in the popular series has players exploring a haunted hotel with each floor having its own spooky theme. Players can summon Luigi's green-colored doppelganger, Gooigi, to places where Luigi can't, such as walking across spikes.
Gooigi is playable in both single-player and 2-player co-op mode. Additionally, multiplayer allows for up to eight people to play locally or online.
Here are some more Nintendo Switch game deals...
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - Digital: $7.99 (save $32)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition - Digital: $12 9save $47.99
- Mario Party Superstars - Digital: $39.99 (save $20)
- Mario Tennis Aces - Digital: $39.99 (save $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - Digital: $39.99 (save $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Digital: $14 (save $45.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital: $5.99 (save $54)
Now is also a good time to pick up a microSD memory card to make room for these digital downloads. There are several that are on sale, including officially licensed ones such as this 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $14.99 at Best Buy (save $6.50). It offers up read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s, which is plenty fast for the Switch.
Here are some more storage and miscellaneous deals...
- 256GB SanDisk microSD Card (Licensed): $24.99 (save $13)
- 512GB SanDisk microSD Card (Licensed): $52.99 (save $17)
- 1TB SanDisk microSD Card (Licensed): $119.99 (save $30)
- 512GB Samsung Evo microSD Card: $24.99 (save $10)
- 1TB Lexar Play microSD Card: $71.99 (save $58)
- PowerA Wireless Controller - Mario Joy: $34.99 (save $10)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Legend Of Zelda Tears Of Kingdom Edition: $339.99 (save $20)
There are more deals on tap, plus others that will unlock over the coming days. You can check out Best Buy's MAR10 page to keep track of some of the offers.