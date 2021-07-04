These Malware-Laced Android Apps Are Probably Stealing Your Facebook Password





Hopefully you are not one of the millions of people who have installed an app called PIP Photo onto your Android device. Why is that? While it may seem like a harmless and handy image editing app, it contains malware designed to covertly swipe a person's login credential for Facebook. Same goes for a handful of other Android apps.





Each of the nine malicious apps discovered by researchers at Doctor Web contain a trojan that gets to work trying to trick users into coughing up their Facebook usernames and passwords. What makes the apps potentially effective is that they otherwise work as intended and expected.





"The applications were fully functional, which was supposed to weaken the vigilance of potential victims. With that, to access all of the apps’ functions and, allegedly, to disable in-app ads, users were prompted to log into their Facebook accounts. The advertisements inside some of the apps were indeed present, and this maneuver was intended to further encourage Android device owners to perform the required actions," Doctor Web explains.





As part of the clever guise, a popup would appear encouraging users to log into their Facebook accounts to remove in-app advertisements. Even more tricky, filling in the Facebook form would indeed log users into their Facebook accounts, so there would be little reason to think they have just been duped into forking over their credentials to a malicious actor.





Here are the affected apps...







The good news is, Google has banished the above apps from the Google Play. However, before that happened, they had collectively been installed more than 5.8 million times on Android devices. Most of those installs came from PIP Photo, which notched 5 million downloads, the but the others racked up some big numbers as well.





This is how it breaks down...