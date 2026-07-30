Maingear Zero Gaming PC Returns With Panoramic Glass And RTX 5090





Boutique PC builder Maingear has officially unveiled the next generation of its Zero gaming desktop line, building on the model we reviewed in 2024. First introduced as an ultra-clean system built around hidden rear-connector motherboards, the revamped Zero returns in an upgraded chassis wrapped in 4mm continuous panoramic tempered glass and modern hardware from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.





When we reviewed the original Maingear Zero, we praised the exceptional execution of MG-RC (Maingear Rear Connection) technology. By relocating power and data headers to the back of the motherboard, Maingear virtually eliminated visible cable clutter from the main chamber.













The new-generation Zero pushes things even further. The updated chassis features a single piece of 4mm curved tempered glass that seamlessly wraps around the front and side, thereby removing traditional corner breaks or panel seams. Inside, all RGB lighting sources are fully diffused to eliminate exposed LED diodes, providing a soft glow across the internal hardware rather than blasting your face with an over-the-top light show.





For gamers who like to showcase figurines or brick sets inside their PC cases, the Zero Launch Edition introduces a bonus. Each Launch Edition comes with two custom-molded display stands, including a figurine stand and a brick stand, either of which snaps into the base of the chassis without requiring any tools. It's a neat way for gamers to showcase their collectibles next to their hardware.





As if that's not enough visual flair, the Launch Edition also includes a TRYX Panorama SE AIO liquid cooler that is equipped with a curved panoramic OLED display. The display is capable of playing custom, user-programmed video loops, including gameplay footage, or practically anything else.





"At Maingear we design every PC from the inside out, and with the Zero we asked "what if we let the hardware speak for itself?' That's what Zero is about... zero distractions. We've hid the motherboard cables, removed obstructions by upgrading to fully panoramic glass, and focused on making every component and your collectibles feel like they belong in a display case. It had to look just as good powered off as it does turned on, regardless of the specs." said Wallace Santos, CEO and Founder of Maingear.











