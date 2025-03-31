Maingear Launches MG-1 Prebuilt Gaming PCs Rocking RTX 50 GPUs





Maingear has once again retooled its sleek and well-crafted MG-1 desktop gaming PC lineup (see our review of a 2023 MG-1 config to see just how well put together these boutique machines are), this time with the latest generation CPU hardware from AMD and Intel, alongside NVIDIA's Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.





It's the latter bit that makes these particularly interesting machines. It's more fun plucking your eyebrows out one-by-one than it is trying to hunt down a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in stock, which is an option on these preconfigured desktops. Head to Best Buy, for example, and you'll find 41 product listing for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti combined. Out of those, just three SKUs are in stock, all of which are custom GeForce RTX 5080 models (the least expensive being $1,299.99).





The reality is, most prebuilts these days aren't offering better prices versus the DIY route, and that's especially true of boutique builds. But, these machines are available to order, and they also sport a choice between AMD's Ryzen 9000 series or Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors.





"2025 is bound to be the best year yet for PC gamers, and the introduction of our newest MG-1 systems continues to drive Maingear's mission to deliver the ultimate gaming experience," said Wallace Santos , CEO of Maingear. "With NVIDIA's RTX 50 series GPUs, and the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel Core Ultra processors, we've got more options than ever before, ensuring the perfect fit for gamers of all skill levels and budgets."





Pricing starts at $1,999, which gets you an MG-1 Platinum tier setup configured with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Core Ultra 5 245K processor cooled with a Maingear Epic 360 all-in-one liquid cooler, GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, MSI Pro B850-W WiFi (AMD) or MSPI Pro Z890-S WiFi (Intel) motherboard, 16GB of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400 RAM, 1TB T-Force A440 Pro SSD (Gen4), 650W 80 Plus Gold PSU, and Windows 11 Home.





You can choose to 'Platinum Boost' the system for $200, which nets twice the RAM (32GB), twice the storage (2TB), and upgrades the OS to the Pro version. Either way, the markup over DIY (assuming you can find a GPU in stock at MSRP) isn't all that high—a few hundred bucks (when factoring in the cost of the OS), which in our opinion is reasonable for a boutique experience.





Here are the other configs...





Diamond - $2,599 (Diamond Boost: $2,949)