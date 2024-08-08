Maingear's Entire Gaming Desktop Fleet Adds AMD's New Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs





Anytime there's a new processor or graphics card launch, system builders are quick to update their product lines. Such is the case with AMD's newfangled Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors base on Zen 5 . One of the first to pounce on the new chips is boutique builder Maingear, which is offering both CPUs options across all of its desktop lines.





That includes the MG-1, North, and Zero, as well as the small form factor (SFF) Revolt as pictured above. The only caveat is that none of the product lines offer the Ryzen 9000 series yet as part of Maingear's preconfigured systems that are broken down into Silver, Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Diamond, Legendary, and Ultimate tiers. However, those options will be available starting on August 15.













Until then, interested buyers can hop into the product page for any of Maingear's desktops and custom configure a PC around the new Ryzen 9000 series parts. Doing so also affords the option of configuring various other hardware bits, including the motherboard, graphics card, memory, storage, power supply, and an assortment of add-ons.





You can check out our Ryzen 7 9700X / Ryzen 5 9600X review to see how AMD's first desktop parts based on Zen 5 stack up, both to its previous generation CPUs within the same tiers and Intel's competitive offerings. On a high level overview, the Ryzen 7 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 3.8GHz base clock, 5.5GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP.





The Ryzen 5 9600X is a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 3.9GHz base clock and 5.4GHz max boost clock, with the same amount of L3 cache (32MB) and the same TDP (65W).



