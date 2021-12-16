Maingear CEO Patents Gaming PC Innovation That Dramatically Simplifies Cable Management

We recently became aware of Gigabyte's beautiful Aorus Project Stealth PC concept, with connectors and cable routing moved behind the motherboard deck, in what seemed to be a truly innovative gaming desktop design with better air flow and an easier build process. It appears, however, that Maingear patented the design 10 years ago and pitched a number of partner on it at the time. So, what gives? Was Maingear ripped off? And is this the new efficient and ultra-clean PC build of the future?06:43 - Meeting Maingear's CEO, Wallace Santos14:01 - Touring The Maingear Facility BITD (Link In Chat)14:33 - What Makes A Maingear PC Different17:24 - Discussing Wallace's Patent24:25 - How Did Partners React To The Pitch?27:15 - "Show Us The Business Case"29:30 - The Reaction To Gigabyte's Leak35:11 - PC Builders Need To Engage With Customer36:03 - What Would This Patent Do To Build Time?40:51 - Have You Continued To Iterate On These Ideas?47:36 - Why Didn't Mobo And Chassis Makers Get On Board?49:21 - What Problems Were Found Building A Prototype?52:50 - Why Aren't We Doing This?56:35 - Was Gigabyte's Leak A Good Thing?58:13 - Tell Us What Else Maingear Is Up To...59:58 - When Will The Shortages End?