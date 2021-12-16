CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, December 16, 2021, 12:49 PM EDT

Maingear CEO Patents Gaming PC Innovation That Dramatically Simplifies Cable Management

maingear cable management patent
We recently became aware of Gigabyte's beautiful Aorus Project Stealth PC concept, with connectors and cable routing moved behind the motherboard deck, in what seemed to be a truly innovative gaming desktop design with better air flow and an easier build process. It appears, however, that Maingear patented the design 10 years ago and pitched a number of partner on it at the time. So, what gives? Was Maingear ripped off? And is this the new efficient and ultra-clean PC build of the future?


Show Notes:
06:43 - Meeting Maingear's CEO, Wallace Santos
14:01 - Touring The Maingear Facility BITD (Link In Chat)
14:33 - What Makes A Maingear PC Different
17:24 - Discussing Wallace's Patent
24:25 - How Did Partners React To The Pitch?
27:15 - "Show Us The Business Case"
29:30 - The Reaction To Gigabyte's Leak
35:11 - PC Builders Need To Engage With Customer
36:03 - What Would This Patent Do To Build Time?
40:51 - Have You Continued To Iterate On These Ideas?
47:36 - Why Didn't Mobo And Chassis Makers Get On Board?
49:21 - What Problems Were Found Building A Prototype?
52:50 - Why Aren't We Doing This?
56:35 - Was Gigabyte's Leak A Good Thing?
58:13 - Tell Us What Else Maingear Is Up To...
59:58 - When Will The Shortages End?
Tags:  Gigabyte, Maingear, podcast, Geeks, webcast, 2.5 Geeks
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment