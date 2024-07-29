Apple Delays Intelligence Roll Out As Rival Samsung Approaches 200M Galaxy AI Devices
Apple’s rollout of Apple Intelligence looks to be delayed, missing the planned launch alongside the company’s next set of devices that will release in the Fall of this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Users will now need to wait until iOS 18.1 and iPad OS 18.1 to get a taste of Apple’s vision for AI, which is expected to hit sometime in October.
In the meantime, Apple will be letting software developers get their first look at Apple Intelligence with the release of betas for iOS 18.1 and iPad OS 18.1. These betas might release as soon as this week, which Gurman rightly points out is an unusual move.
“The strategy is atypical as the company does not usually release previews of follow-up updates until around the time the initial version of the new software generation is released publicly,” he said.
To make matters worse, it seems as if when Apple Intelligence does launch it will only be with a partly complete feature set. One of the more exciting aspects are the big upgrades to Siri so that it would finally become a truly useful personal assistant, all done on device. Apparently, this won’t be ready in time for the 18.1 versions of iOS and iPad OS. Users might have to wait until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.
Meanwhile, rival Samsung is having better luck in integrating AI, which the company calls Galaxy AI, into its devices. According to SamMobile, Galaxy AI has now been rolled out to over 100 million Samsung devices, and is well on track to hitting the 200 million mark as the feature will make its way to even more devices with the release of One UI 6.1.1.
Apple is betting big on Apple Intelligence, with the hopes that it will help the company move hardware and become a new source of revenue. However, it appears as if Apple might have bitten off more than it can chew, which shouldn’t be surprising considering this is the company’s first real crack at AI.
If Apple Intelligence is rough around the edges then Apple is making the right move to delay its release. It will only get one chance to make a good first impression on its legion of users.