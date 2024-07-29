CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Delays Intelligence Roll Out As Rival Samsung Approaches 200M Galaxy AI Devices

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 29, 2024, 09:22 AM EDT
apple intelligence delayed hero
Apple’s rollout of Apple Intelligence looks to be delayed, missing the planned launch alongside the company’s next set of devices that will release in the Fall of this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Users will now need to wait until iOS 18.1 and iPad OS 18.1 to get a taste of Apple’s vision for AI, which is expected to hit sometime in October.

In the meantime, Apple will be letting software developers get their first look at Apple Intelligence with the release of betas for iOS 18.1 and iPad OS 18.1. These betas might release as soon as this week, which Gurman rightly points out is an unusual move.

“The strategy is atypical as the company does not usually release previews of follow-up updates until around the time the initial version of the new software generation is released publicly,” he said.

To make matters worse, it seems as if when Apple Intelligence does launch it will only be with a partly complete feature set. One of the more exciting aspects are the big upgrades to Siri so that it would finally become a truly useful personal assistant, all done on device. Apparently, this won’t be ready in time for the 18.1 versions of iOS and iPad OS. Users might have to wait until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

apple intelligence delayed body

Meanwhile, rival Samsung is having better luck in integrating AI, which the company calls Galaxy AI, into its devices. According to SamMobile, Galaxy AI has now been rolled out to over 100 million Samsung devices, and is well on track to hitting the 200 million mark as the feature will make its way to even more devices with the release of One UI 6.1.1.

Apple is betting big on Apple Intelligence, with the hopes that it will help the company move hardware and become a new source of revenue. However, it appears as if Apple might have bitten off more than it can chew, which shouldn’t be surprising considering this is the company’s first real crack at AI.

If Apple Intelligence is rough around the edges then Apple is making the right move to delay its release. It will only get one chance to make a good first impression on its legion of users.
Tags:  Apple, Delay, ios, (NASDAQ:AAPL), artificial-intelligence, apple-intelligence
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment