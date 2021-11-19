Machine Hallucinations Exhibit Showcases AI Acid Trip On Gorgeous LG OLED Displays
When one thinks about an art exhibit, the images of exquisite paintings hanging on walls come to mind. Artist Refix Anadol has taken a slightly different approach to his art in that he does not use paints or canvas to bring his art to life. Instead he employs the use of digital pigmentation and light through fluid solver algorithms with the aid of AI and then displays it on OLED screens.
Do not think that this method of art is easier than the traditional method of painting. Anadol took around 300 million images of nature over a three year period before being able to produce the art that is currently on display. His describes OLEDs as his canvas as a "new canvas that allows all artists working in this digital space to form their digital paintings in the highest quality, to the highest standard and with the best presentation."
Anadol and his team collected data from digital archives and publicly available resources. They then processed the millions of images with machine learning classification models. Those sorted image datasets were then placed into thematic categories in an attempt to better understand the "sematic context of the universe." Konig Galerie describes this method of artwork as revealing, "the aesthetic outcomes of his research into the intersection of human consciousness, archives of nature, and machine intelligence."
While misplaced acid-inducing memories of Woodstock may come to mind for some while taking it all in, Nature Dreams is a trip unto itself. Its use of LG OLED displays to bring the artist's imagination to life is truly stunning in both detail and vibrancy. As Anadol noted, we are all "excited to explore and find uncharted territories of imagination with OLED."