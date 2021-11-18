Hot Black Friday 4K TV And Earbud Deals Land Early With Savings On Apple, LG, Samsung And More





Need a TV upgrade? How about a new set of earbuds? We've been tracking deals on both and there are a whole bunch of them out there ahead of Black Friday. Amazon and Best Buy appear to have the best bargains at the moment with deep discounts on a variety of hardware, including both OLED and LCD TVs at varying price points.





Sony's 77-inch Bravia A80J, a premium OLED 4K TV that's on sale at (save $521.99). It's not cheap even with a hefty discount, but if you're after one of the best and biggest TVs on the market, this is it. You get a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K at 120Hz, and excellent picture quality no matter if you're watching an HDR movie or playing a game. Those looking for a high-end upgrade will find it with, a premium OLED 4K TV that's on sale at Amazon for $2,978 (save $521.99). It's not cheap even with a hefty discount, but if you're after one of the best and biggest TVs on the market, this is it. You get a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K at 120Hz, and excellent picture quality no matter if you're watching an HDR movie or playing a game.













LG's 65-inch OLED C1 series TV for (save $703). LG gets bonus points for building its TVs with gamers in mind, hence the HDMI 2.1 connectivity and support for both G-Sync and FreeSync. It also features robust HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), and of coursed baked-in smart functionality. While staying within the realm of OLED, you can buyseries TV for $1,769.99 at Amazon (save $703). LG gets bonus points for building its TVs with gamers in mind, hence the HDMI 2.1 connectivity and support for both G-Sync and FreeSync. It also features robust HDR support (HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision), and of coursed baked-in smart functionality.





Here are some other TV deals...