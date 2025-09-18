CATEGORIES
MacBook Air Is Just $699, MacBook Pro Is $300 Off And More Fall Deals

by Paul LillyThursday, September 18, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT
Autumn has nearly arrived (the fall season officially kicks off next Monday, September 22), which means it's a great time to go apple picking. It's also a good time to go Apple device picking, especially if you've been considering a MacBook. No, they still don't have OLED or touchscreen displays (somewhat soon, though), but there are several models on sale right now.

One of those is a slightly older 13-inch MacBook Air that's marked down to $699 at Best Buy (save $100). That's flirting with affordable territory, and it comes equipped with Apple's custom M2 silicon. As configured, the M2 chip inside this MacBook Air sports an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores) and 10-core GPU, as well as a 16-core neural engine.

Other features here include a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560x1664 resolution, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD). You also get a pair of Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe 3 port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, a backlit keyboard with Touch ID, and support for Apple Intelligence.

While a few years old now, this is still a capable system with an attractive price.

If you're in the market for something with more grunt and have a bigger budget to play with, then check out this 14-inch MacBook Pro that's on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy ($300 off). It's a newer system equipped with Apple's M4 silicon, which in this configuration consists of a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.

The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display rocks mini LED backlighting for up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness and 1,000 nits for SDR and sustained full-screen brightness. It also has a 3024x1964 resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Elsewhere, you're looking at 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, backlit keyboard with Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an SDXC card slot, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

