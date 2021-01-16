Macs Do Get Malware And This Nasty Cryptomining Payload Has Been In Hiding For 5 Years





Apple products were once praised as the most secure ecosystem, either by design of Apple's walled garden, excellent marketing tactics, or otherwise. However, in mid-2020, Apple accidentally approved widespread Mac malware , breaking this reality for many people. Now, another Mac-exclusive malware has been uncovered in Asia, silently mining Monero in the background of macOS user’s devices. The malware, dubbed macOS.OSAMiner, has likely been floating around since at least 2015, packaged with cracked games and software like League of Legends and Microsoft Office.

In 2018, SentinelLabs, a cybersecurity firm, caught wind of Chinese forum reports talking about a Monero mining trojan infecting macOS users. As with any mining malware, “Symptoms included higher than usual CPU, system freeze and problems trying to open the system Activity Monitor.app.” At that time, the investigation concluded that it has been circulating since 2015, but not much else could be gleaned from the malware, as it was done in run-only AppleScripts, which caused issues for analysis and detection. Effectively, the investigation ended due to this roadblock.



SentinelLabs Was Even Able To Track Down A Website Tied To The Malware





In more recent days, it was found that the malware authors continued to “develop and evolve their techniques.” More recent versions of the macOS.OSAMiner embedded another AppleScript within another AppleScript, making everything more complex. However, the researchers could reverse engineer the AppleScripts using a “little-known applescript-disassembler project and a decompiler tool” made by the team. Ultimately, the entire malware system and related processes were unveiled and shown to the world in a recent report.