M4 Mac Mini And MacBook Air Blowout, Great Prices And More Apple Deals





Apple's transition to its own in-house designed silicon based on Arm is bearing fruit (excuse the pun) these days. Now several years into the pivot away from using Intel's x86 chips, Apple's latest generation Mac mini and MacBook systems are impressive pieces of hardware. They're also frequently on sale, as is the case right now as we head into the fall season.





2024 Mac mini with an M4 chip inside. It's on sale for $499 at Amazon (save 17%) and packs a decent punch. As configured, the M4 chip wields a 10-core CPU comprised of 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. One example is thechip inside. It's on sale forand packs a decent punch. As configured, the M4 chip wields a 10-core CPU comprised of 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.





M4 Mac mini with 16GB/512GB for $689 at Amazon (14% off), which doubles the storage capacity. This is a baseline configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD), the latter of which is on the paltry side. If that's not enough, you can step up to thefor, which doubles the storage capacity.





Other features on tap include gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI output, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and two USB-C ports.













Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with an M4 chip for $799 at Amazon (20% off). At this point, the $799 price point is becoming the default, though technically it's still listed as a discount over MSRP. Looking for a laptop instead of a mini PC? If that's the case, you can still bagfor. At this point, the $799 price point is becoming the default, though technically it's still listed as a discount over MSRP.





Either way, it's a great laptop for the money. From a core hardware perspective, it's essentially the Mac mini featured above, but in laptop form. The M4 chip is configured the same, and this version of the MacBook Air sports the same combination of 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage.





Other specs include a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits brightness, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, Touch ID, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.





