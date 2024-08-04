CATEGORIES
Big M3 MacBook Pro Savings Are Live At Best Buy And Amazon, Up To $500 Off

by Tim SweezySunday, August 04, 2024, 01:09 PM EDT
It’s a great time to grab a deal on an Apple MacBook Pro from either Best Buy or Amazon, as both are offering big savings on deals up to $500 off on Apple’s most powerful and efficient laptop to date. Regardless if it is for a first year college student or the busy professional, Apple's new MacBook Pro delivers the goods. Get in on these deals while they last as some are at their lowest prices ever.

MacBook Pro 16-inch w/M3 Max Chip

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop with the M3 Max chip and 36GB of unified memory, is a perfect companion for the busy professional. Designed with power users in mind, this powerhouse excels in multitasking, video creation, gaming, and more.

apple macbook pro running premiere pro

Presentations will look stunning on the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display featuring extreme dynamic range, 1000 nits of sustained HDR brightness, and up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content. Users will take advantage of every pixel with the integrated 30-core GPU, which can deliver extreme performance in the most advanced workflows.

apple m3 chip options

Feel confident when taking a video call with the built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three mic array, and a six speaker sound system. If the call goes into overtime, the MacBook Pro can keep the call going for up to 22 hours, while being to be charged via its MagSafe charging port.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Max chip and 36GB of unified memory is $500 off for $2,999.

MacBook Pro 16-inch w/M3 Pro Chip

While the MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip may be overkill for many, the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro chip and 18GB of unified memory is still a very capable laptop for both the busy professional and blossoming student. With up to 22 hours of battery life, powering through the busiest of days should not be a problem.

apple macbook pro multiple apps running

Packed alongside the M3 Pro chip is an 18-core GPU capable of delivering crisp high-resolution graphics, as well as handling demanding games. While having half as much memory of the M3 Max model, the 18GB of unified memory is still plenty for keeping up with professional level work, demanding applications, and advanced gaming.

Editing videos, creating PowerPoint presentations, or watching a favorite show is made a delight with the 3456 x 2234 display, with up to 4X the pixels of Full HD. Users will be able to save all those presentations on a 512GB SSD for fast retrieval at any time.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro chip 18GB of unified memory is $500 off for only $1,999 on Best Buy and Amazon.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro chip and 36GB of unified memory is $500 off for $2,399 on Best Buy and Amazon.

MacBook Pro 14-inch w/M3 Pro Chip

For those who prefer not to tote the 16-inch MacBook Pro around and don’t need all the power of the above MacBook Pros, the 14-inch version may be what is needed. The 3024 x 1964 screen resolution makes viewing content a pleasure, ideal for both movies and games, while the included 18GB of unified memory is more than enough to handle multiple browser tabs and open apps.

apple macbook pro at angle

In terms of ports, the MacBook Pro comes with a MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Enjoy fast wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while also being able to connect up to two external displays.

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro chip and 18GB of unified memory is $300 off for only $1,699 on both Best Buy and Amazon.

Every MacBook Pro comes with advanced security, with encryption and robust virus protection. With regular security updates, the MacBook Pro is an excellent choice for security and privacy-minded users.
