Logitech Zone Wireless 2 Headset Means Business With AI Smarts And 40-Hour Battery





Most of the headsets that make headlines are geared towards gamers, save for the occasional exception. Logitech 's new Zone Wireless 2 is one of those semi-rare exceptions. It's pitched as a "top-of-the-line business headset," which is due in large part to a clever AI-powered tactic designed to suppress background noise on both ends of a call, even if they're not wearing a headset with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.





This is accomplished through a feature Logitech is calling Advanced Call Clarity.







"The Advanced Call Clarity feature, activated through Logi Tune, uses AI to separate the other caller’s voice from their background. Superior noise-canceling mics suppress distracting sounds and near conversations through advanced beamforming technology that captures the user’s voice. These create a two-way noise suppression system," Logitech states.





The Zone Wireless 2 is also infused with hybrid ANC to block out the kinds of ambient noise that might be common in a work environment, such as keyboard clicks, chatter from co-workers, HVAC noises, and so forth. On the flip side, users can enable transparency mode during times when they need to be aware of background noises. In total, there are four different ANC modes.





Another neat feature is a patent-pending smart enumeration capability to ensure the headset stays connected. This is built into the USB-C receiver, which is able to intelligently switch between headset audio and computer audio when the Zone Wireless 2 is turned on or off. It's also compatible with multiple headsets. Additionally, Logitech is touting multi-point Bluetooth to make switching between devices an effortless affair.





According to Logitech, the Zone Wireless 2 can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, albeit your mileage will vary depending on how you use it (and especially with regards to ANC). Logitech also says a five-minute charge yields up to one hour of talk time.













A note to IT managers: Logitech says its latest headset is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and works with Google Meet, Google Voice, and Fast Pair. It's also purportedly easy to manage remotely.







"Integration with Sync, Logitech’s device management platform, provides a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices. Sync allows IT admins to update firmware and troubleshoot Zone Wireless 2, whether the headset is used remotely or in the office, from a single, cloud-based interface," Logitech says.



