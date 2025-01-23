Logitech Teams With iFixIt To Make DIY Gaming Peripheral Repairs A Breeze
The collaboration starts with a selection of more than 20 products on the Logitech Repair Hub, which are organized by iFixIt. These include various gaming mice such as the MX Master series, and gaming headsets such as the G series headsets. If your peripheral breaks, you can crack it open and find the appropriate replacement part for purchase to do it yourself.
For example, the Logitech MX Master usually sells for around $99 retail. The iFixIt replacement parts include a genuine battery replacement with needed tools for $24.99. Other options are a set of feet and a lower case screw set, for $19.99 each. While the parts are not cheap, they at least can help give your mouse some more life before buying a new one. You'll get accompanying guides to help, and the included tools from experience are high quality and useful for other projects too.
Logitech is making a good impression with step, and hoping we forget about the nixed idea of having a subscription service for your gaming mouse.
Knowledge and accompanying guides on the Logitech Repair Hub will also be available to assist in the process. As someone who loves repairing and modifying my own gear, such as controllers, it keeps many devices from hitting the trash bin. It is also highly satisfying to be able to address issues by yourself, and this gives us the tools needed to do so. Many companies, such as Apple, have been making a push towards making devices more repairable. The iPhone 16 is a good example of this, being overall easier to work on and find parts for.
Products are often designed to be produced in the most efficient manner possible, which can often mean developing proprietary parts and methods that can make user repair impossible. A push towards more standardized methods and making parts available can augment the user repair experience tremendously.