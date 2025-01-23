CATEGORIES
home News

Logitech Teams With iFixIt To Make DIY Gaming Peripheral Repairs A Breeze

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, January 23, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
ifixit
Modern PC peripherals and similar technology are often expensive, small, and put together in a complicated fashion. If you have ever broken an expensive piece of tech and found no replacement parts aside from replacing the entire product, iFixIt has a solution for you. In partnership with Logitech, which makes tons of gaming PC peripherals, you'll now have more access to replacement parts and handy guides. 

The collaboration starts with a selection of more than 20 products on the Logitech Repair Hub, which are organized by iFixIt. These include various gaming mice such as the MX Master series, and gaming headsets such as the G series headsets. If your peripheral breaks, you can crack it open and find the appropriate replacement part for purchase to do it yourself. 

For example, the Logitech MX Master usually sells for around $99 retail. The iFixIt replacement parts include a genuine battery replacement with needed tools for $24.99. Other options are a set of feet and a lower case screw set, for $19.99 each. While the parts are not cheap, they at least can help give your mouse some more life before buying a new one. You'll get accompanying guides to help, and the included tools from experience are high quality and useful for other projects too.

Logitech is making a good impression with step, and hoping we forget about the nixed idea of having a subscription service for your gaming mouse. 

Screenshot of Logitech's mice on iFixIt.
Some of the initially supported peripherals on Logitech Repair Hub

Knowledge and accompanying guides on the Logitech Repair Hub will also be available to assist in the process. As someone who loves repairing and modifying my own gear, such as controllers, it keeps many devices from hitting the trash bin. It is also highly satisfying to be able to address issues by yourself, and this gives us the tools needed to do so. Many companies, such as Apple, have been making a push towards making devices more repairable. The iPhone 16 is a good example of this, being overall easier to work on and find parts for. 

Products are often designed to be produced in the most efficient manner possible, which can often mean developing proprietary parts and methods that can make user repair impossible. A push towards more standardized methods and making parts available can augment the user repair experience tremendously.
Tags:  Logitech, PC gaming, iFixIt, (NASDAQ:LOGI)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment