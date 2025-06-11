Logitech's New Flip Folio Keyboard Case Brings A Detachable Twist To iPad

Logitech today announced the launch of the Logitech Flip Folio, a unique take on a protective case (with a magnetically-storable Bluetooth keyboard) designed specifically for the Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air
. Breaking away from traditional keyboard cases, the Flip Folio emphasizes flexibility, portability, and multi-device connectivity in an attractive design—as far as these kind of things go anyway.
The Flip Folio introduces a full-size Bluetooth keyboard
that, unlike many existing solutions, can be detached and magnetically stowed on the back of the case when not in use. This clever idea allows users to position their iPad exactly as they like, whether for comfortable typing, media consumption, or creative endeavors. Joseph Mingori, GM of mobile and audio solutions at Logitech, highlighted the company's vision, stating, “We've designed Flip Folio to make the iPad experience both fun and functional, helping you stay focused on what matters. Flip Folio enhances everyday experiences–from binge watching to checking your social media or emails–by delivering portability and connectivity, setting people free so they can do what they love from anywhere.”
Aside from the keyboard, the Flip Folio offers robust front and back protection for the iPad. Its multi-angle kickstand provides versatile viewing options in both landscape and portrait orientations. A handy feature for the connected individual is the ability to pair with up to three devices, allowing seamless switching between an iPad, phone, or other Bluetooth gadgets. The keyboard itself is powered by four replaceable coin cell batteries (to keep things thin, natch); Logitech says that users ought to get two years of battery life with typical daily use.
As with recent Logitech folio products, the Flip Folio is all-in on sustainability. The Graphite and Midnight Black models incorporate a minimum of 37% certified post-consumer recycled plastic. Furthermore, the aluminum used is produced with low-carbon processes, and all paper packaging is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified and -controlled sources.
The Logitech Flip Folio
is compatible with the latest iPad Pro (11-inch M4, 13-inch M4) and iPad Air (11-inch M2 and M3, 13-inch M2 and M3, and 5th Gen) models. Pricing is set at $159.99 for 11-inch models
and $179.99 for 13-inch models
. The Graphite color is available globally starting June 2025, with Black will launch exclusively in North America in June. Additional colors—Pale Grey, Lilac, and Sand—will follow in September in select regions.