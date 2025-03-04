Apple Unveils iPad Air With M3 For A 2X Lift And An AI-Gimped Budget iPad





While many were expecting Apple to announce a new line of Macs this week (which it still might), we're instead (for now) getting a couple of new iPad tablets, including an 6th generation iPad Air infused with Apple's M3 silicon and a new baseline iPad powered by Apple's A16 chip. Which one might be right for you? Let's dig into the specs.





Starting with the newest member of the iPad Air family, the 7th generation model gets a chip bump to Apple's M3 silicon. According to Apple, this delivers a 2X performance uplift versus the M1 iPad Air released several years ago. It's also claimed to be up to 3.5X faster than the iPad Air with an A14 Bionic. Apple also released an M2 iPad Air around this time last year, but it makes no performance comparisons to that model.





"Featuring a more powerful 8-core CPU, M3 is up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than iPad Air with M1. M3 features a 9-core GPU with up to 40% faster graphics performance over M1. M3 also brings Apple’s advanced graphics architecture to iPad Air for the first time with support for dynamic caching, along with hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing," Apple says





It's also claiming a 4X uplift in graphics-intensive workflows compared to the M1 iPad Air. And of course Apple is leaning hard on the AI angle. The neural engine in the M3 is purportedly up to 60% faster in AI-based workloads. As such, Apple is pitching the newest iPad Air as being built for Apple Intelligence.





Other specs remain similar to the previous generation model, such as a power button with Touch ID support, 128GB+ of built-in (and non-expandable) storage, and optional 5G connectivity.





Apple's offering the retooled iPad Air in two sizes, including an 11-inch model starting at $599 and a 13-inch model starting at $799. Eligible educators (teachers and students, for the most part) have access to slightly cheaper pricing: $549 for the 11-inch model and $749 for the 13-inch variant. In addition, Apple's rolling out a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and new 14-key function row. Pricing is actually cheaper this time around, starting at $269 for the 11-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model.













There's also a new baseline iPad, the first new entry since 2022. Like the iPad Air, the newest regular iPad gets a faster chip, albeit one without Apple Intelligence chops. Instead of using its M-series silicon, the entry-level iPad gets a bump to Apple's A16 Bionic (up from the A13 Bionic in the previous generation model), for what Apple claims is a 30% overall performance improvement.





Apple's also claiming that it's up to 6X faster than the "best-selling Android tablet." We take that to mean Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ , as the fine print references an unspecified "production Qualcomm SM6375-based Android tablet."





It's mildly surprising that Apple is keeping Apple Intelligence out of the fray, though perhaps it's hoping AI will be an up-sell to the iPad Air. That said, the entry-level iPad sees its baseline storage double from 64GB to 128GB, with prices starting at $349.



