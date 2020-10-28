Here’s A Great List Of Animal Crossing New Horizons Spooky Halloween-Themed Islands And Homes
I have no idea what the official status of Halloween is this year (my kids are all grown), and specifically whether to expect trick-or-treaters. Either way, you can get in the holiday mood with a series of themes and crossovers, like the Haunted Hallows event Rocket League and Fortnitemares in Fortnite. And if Animal Crossing: New Horizons is more your speed, there are some Halloween themed islands and homes you should definitely check out.
The image you see above is a delightful makeover by Twitter user @ryuryu_12mj, found at Dream Address DA-9999-3296-4057. Jack-O-Lanters abound among a pumpkin patch, as do other decorations. There is also a pumpkin carriage. The user said they converted part of the island into a Halloween theme and intends to keep it that way throughout October.
Another neat one comes courtesy of @celestialpjm. This is another location that takes advantage of the goodies in the fall update, with a pumpkin full of candy by the entrance and of course some bats, because what would Halloween be without pumpkins and bats? You can find this one at Dream Address DA-0121-4774-0521.
What you see above is a castle house pieced together by @horrorcrossing. This is the stuff of nightmares, and it looks absolutely wonderful. Unfortunately, the user did not share a Dream Address, but like a fine painting, the image shared draws you in. Just as well, because would you really want to run into some knife-wielding homeowner with a bloody apron in front of a spooky house? Yeah, me either.
There is no Dream Address for this one either, but Twitter user @teresacrossing deserves kudos for their themed creation titled "The Kitchen Witch." They credited @Setsu_Cat for the dress design, which fits perfectly with the overall decor, including the cauldron in the middle of the room and various cobwebs throughout. Or as one person put it, "There's so many precious details in there that makes this so amazing." Agreed.
Here are some others worth checking out...
- Dream Address: DA-6987-5523-9028 (Moonscar Island)
- Dream Address: DA-4350-7703-8686 (Kalawa)
- Dream Address: DA-7314-2392-6170 (Kinopio)
- Dream Address: DA-0167-0836-7272 (Silent Hill)
- Dream Address: DA-0444-4512-7364 (Shutter Island)
- Dream Address: DA-2619-2737-4609 (Disk Island)
If you know of others that are worth checking out, or want to share your own, by all means let us know in the comments section below!