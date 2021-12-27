Linux Kernel Update Provides Huge Gaming Boost For Ryzen Chips





A solid move for folks who just want to play some PC games in this GPU-starved market hellscape has been to pick up a CPU with a fast integrated GPU. Sure, integrated graphics aren't going to blow anyone's socks off, but game performance can be eminently playable with the right settings. In a laptop, you have your option of fast Intel Iris Xe GPUs or Radeon processors based on dated-but-still-potent Vega graphics, while on the desktop it's Ryzen "G" all the way.

Case in point: Phoronix has completed some testing of a laptop equipped with a Ryzen 7 5850U on the latest Linux kernel, version 5.16, and found that pairing the pre-release Linux with the latest Mesa offers some pretty solid performance gains when you're not strictly GPU-limited. The benefits show up in games, synthetic benchmarks, and even in some compute workloads.





Enemy Territory sees a big speedup in Linux 5.16. Image: Phoronix



The "not strictly GPU-limited" disclaimer there is because the biggest performance improvements manifest in situations where the GPU is under less-than-full load. Case in point: Phoronix saw a 26% uplift in performance (over 5.15) in the open-source game Tesseract when testing at 1920×1080 resolution, but that gain dropped to just 9.2% when testing in 2560×1440 resolution. Likewise, Quake-engine FPS Xonotic saw a huge 29% gain with low settings, but when testing with high or ultra settings the performance gain completely vanishes altogether.

GravityMark is a good demonstration of Vulkan's advantages. Image: OpenBenchmarking.org



Even Phoronix was surprised to see the performance gains in its NCNN Vulkan benchmark. For those unfamiliar, NCNN is a "high performance neural network inference framework" that's both cross-platform and open-source. NCNN was originally developed for smartphone processors, so it's highly-efficient by necessity. Unsurprisingly, the Ryzen laptop completes these benchmarks in a matter of milliseconds, but the Linux 5.16 kernel improves performance in Phoronix's NCNN tests by as much as 36%.