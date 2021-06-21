Lian Li Odyssey X PC Case Is A Transformer In Disguise Built To Meet Your Cooling Needs





Typically, when you buy a computer case , you need to plan everything out and either buy a case to fit the parts or vice versa. However, case manufacturer Lian Li is looking to solve this problem with the new Odyssey X, a case with two distinct looks and three internal configurations.

Starting things off as if this were a normal case, the Odyssey X is an aluminum full tower chassis with a sandblasted anodized finish. It can support up to an EEB or E-ATX motherboards with up to eight expansion slots, should you need it. It also features an open airflow design with large front and rear grates along with folding 4mm tempered glass panels that can allow air in through the sides. However, the next few features are where things begin to get off the beaten path.









The front panel is a customizable wing design that allows for either a gap in the middle or a solid panel. Those folding glass panels are similar in that you could also have them in a flat configuration. Also, all the panels work in either a vertical or horizontal orientation because the entire case can be rotated. There is the tall vertical “Performance” mode, as well as the sideways “Dynamic” mode and a “Dynamic-R” rotated mode, which you can see in the video up above.