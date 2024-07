LG's Latest 34-Inch Curved Smart Monitor Lets You Work Without A PC

All-in-one PCs and Macs are not alien to consumers, but successful ones are certainly hard to come by. The iMac has famously done the job well, integrating a full Mac computer into an attractive screen. While LG's MyView Smart Monitor is far from an all-in-one, it uses the app ecosystem to at least provide some functionality beyond entertainment content.While this monitor is not OLED like many top-end LG offerings, it offers a VA panel with 300 nits of brightness instead. It also has a 3440x1440p resolution common to ultra-wide monitors, with LG saying it has good viewing angle capability. It comes with an included remote, and can be connected to your phone and LG's Magic Remote for further functionality.Gaming performance is noticeably missing from LG's marketing material, choosing to focus on entertainment and light productivity instead. It seems unlikely many users would use this monitor without a PC or Mac connected, unless it was strictly for the included apps as entertainment and the occasional e-mail. Regardless, this capability is there and may point to some more powerful integrated products in the future as technology continues to progress.