LG's Latest 34-Inch Curved Smart Monitor Lets You Work Without A PC
A monitor has long been an indispensable part of any computer setup, completing the traditional package. LG wants to separate that fact from reality with its new MyView Smart Monitor, foregoing the need for you to connect a desktop PC or laptop to it. This LG model 34SR65QC is an ultra-wide 34-inch curved monitor, with the expected 21:9 aspect ratio.
While this is unassuming enough, it hosts a suite of apps that LG hopes you will make use of without needing to attach your PC. All of these apps are centered around the idea of a simple home office, so power users likely need not apply. For example, there is a mail app, as well as an online document editor. These can be organized on-screen with a split screen view, and backed up with built-in cloud storage. While a PC isn't required, you will need a keyboard and mouse.
LG's webOS platform, long a part of its suite of TVs and monitors, also is present here. The usual content services such as Netflix and YouTube are available, which is as expected.
While this is unassuming enough, it hosts a suite of apps that LG hopes you will make use of without needing to attach your PC. All of these apps are centered around the idea of a simple home office, so power users likely need not apply. For example, there is a mail app, as well as an online document editor. These can be organized on-screen with a split screen view, and backed up with built-in cloud storage. While a PC isn't required, you will need a keyboard and mouse.
LG's webOS platform, long a part of its suite of TVs and monitors, also is present here. The usual content services such as Netflix and YouTube are available, which is as expected.
All-in-one PCs and Macs are not alien to consumers, but successful ones are certainly hard to come by. The iMac has famously done the job well, integrating a full Mac computer into an attractive screen. While LG's MyView Smart Monitor is far from an all-in-one, it uses the app ecosystem to at least provide some functionality beyond entertainment content.
While this monitor is not OLED like many top-end LG offerings, it offers a VA panel with 300 nits of brightness instead. It also has a 3440x1440p resolution common to ultra-wide monitors, with LG saying it has good viewing angle capability. It comes with an included remote, and can be connected to your phone and LG's Magic Remote for further functionality.
Gaming performance is noticeably missing from LG's marketing material, choosing to focus on entertainment and light productivity instead. It seems unlikely many users would use this monitor without a PC or Mac connected, unless it was strictly for the included apps as entertainment and the occasional e-mail. Regardless, this capability is there and may point to some more powerful integrated products in the future as technology continues to progress.
While this monitor is not OLED like many top-end LG offerings, it offers a VA panel with 300 nits of brightness instead. It also has a 3440x1440p resolution common to ultra-wide monitors, with LG saying it has good viewing angle capability. It comes with an included remote, and can be connected to your phone and LG's Magic Remote for further functionality.
Gaming performance is noticeably missing from LG's marketing material, choosing to focus on entertainment and light productivity instead. It seems unlikely many users would use this monitor without a PC or Mac connected, unless it was strictly for the included apps as entertainment and the occasional e-mail. Regardless, this capability is there and may point to some more powerful integrated products in the future as technology continues to progress.