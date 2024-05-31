CATEGORIES
home News

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor Is First To Achieve VESA's New DisplayHDR 1.2 Badge

by Paul LillyFriday, May 31, 2024, 10:36 AM EDT
LG UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE monitor banner touting as being the world's first DisplayHDR 1.2 certified monitor.
Well, that was relatively fast. Earlier this month, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) unveiled a "major update" to its DisplayHDR specification, with version 1.2 adding key (and more stringent) metrics to earn a DisplayHDR badge. Now just over three weeks later, LG says its 45-inch UltraGear OLED monitor (model 45GS95QE-B) is the first gaming monitor to earn the designation.

We've already covered the DisplayHDR 1.2 spec but to recap, it adds some benchmarks that monitors must hit, including "tighter color gamut requirements for improved color accuracy." The brightness baseline is still at 400 nits, which we've always felt is a bit low to really make HDR content pop. However, a DisplayHDR 400 monitor based on the updated spec should, in theory, offer better visuals compared to ones certified under the old standard.

It's not just DisplayHDR 400 that's affected. Here's a look at the updated specs chart...

DisplayHDR 1.2 specs chart.

"These include adding a DCI-P3 color gamut requirement for the DisplayHDR 400 tier, while also increasing the DCI-P3 requirement for the 500, 600, and 1000 tiers to bring them to parity with the 1400 tier. DisplayHDR 1.2 also synchronizes the color bit-depth requirement of the 400 tier with all performance levels to require a minimum of 8 bit + 2 bit dithering using frame rate control (FRC)," VESA explained earlier this month.

What about LG's monitor? It carries the DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 badge, which is a variant of the DisplayHDR specification for OLED and micro LED (not to be confused with mini LED) displays. One of OLED's strengths is its ability to display inky blacks by turning individuals pixels off.
The UltraGear OLED 45GS95QE-B sports a curved 45-inch OLED panel with a 3440x1440 refresh rate. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a negligible 0.03ms response time (another inherent advantage of OLED), a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and offers up to 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

LG's display is a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor too, with a G-Sync Compatible badge to boot. It checks a lot of desirable boxes for gamers, including two HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a DisplayPort input as well, albeit based on version 1.4 rather than 2.1, if that matters to you.

You can find the LG 45GS95QE on sale at Amazon for $1,296.99, which is $403 (23% off) below its MSRP.
Tags:  Gaming, Monitors, LG, OLED, ultragear oled 45gs95qe-b, displayhdr 1.2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment